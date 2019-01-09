Log in
LITTELFUSE, INC. (LFUS)
Littelfuse : to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 30, 2019

01/09/2019 | 11:01am EST

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 prior to market open on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Sold in over 150 countries, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 730 M
EBIT 2018 323 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 215 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 23,59
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 4 329 M
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Michael P. Rutz Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Highley CTO, Senior VP & GM-Semiconductor Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.0.35%4 329
KEYENCE CORPORATION3.27%61 672
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.33%39 173
EMERSON ELECTRIC1.54%37 676
NIDEC CORPORATION3.83%33 769
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.12%31 947
