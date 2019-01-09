Littelfuse : to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 30, 2019

Littelfuse,
Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies
in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that
it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
prior to market open on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of
the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m.
Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast
from www.littelfuse.com
and available for replay on the company's website.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading
technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Sold in
over 150 countries, our products are found in automotive and commercial
vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical
devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide
associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver
innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and
increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at
Littelfuse.com.
LFUS-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005506/en/