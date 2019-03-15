LivaNova : to Present Autonomic Regulation Therapy Findings for Chronic Heart Failure Patients at the American College of Cardiology 68th Annual Scientific Session

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company,
today announced it will present three abstracts supporting the use of
implantable neuromodulation technology to treat chronic heart failure
during the American College of Cardiology 68th
Annual Scientific Session (ACC 2019) from March 16-18 in New
Orleans, USA.
The LivaNova VITARIA® System delivers Autonomic Regulation
Therapy (ART) using Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) to treat patients with
chronic, symptomatic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
(HFrEF). VITARIA is currently being used to study the effects of ART in
a prospective, international, randomized, controlled clinical trial
(ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study). Patients meeting all inclusion and
exclusion criteria are randomized (2:1) to either the treatment arm or
the control arm, and are followed thereafter to determine the safety and
efficacy of the system and therapy.
“LivaNova is dedicated to changing lives through development and
commercial introduction of innovative solutions, like the VITARIA
System, which is the first system to deliver therapeutic levels of
Autonomic Regulation Therapy through Vagus Nerve Stimulation,” said
Edward S. Andrle, LivaNova’s General Manager of Neuromodulation.
“Patients with chronic heart failure continue to deteriorate despite
best medical therapy; the unmet need is large and growing.”
The VITARIA System has received Expedited Access Pathway designation
as a Breakthrough Technology from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. If approved, the VITARIA System could be the first in
its class for treating chronic heart failure.
“The results from this landmark study have the potential to
fundamentally alter the paradigm of treating chronic heart failure,”
said Dr. Marvin Konstam, Chief Investigator of the ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal
Study and Chief Physician Executive of the CardioVascular Center at
Tufts Medical Center in Boston. “The therapeutic effects of ART appeared
to work synergistically with guideline-directed medical therapy in the
ANTHEM-HF Pilot Study. We look forward to seeing the safety and efficacy
results of the pivotal study.”
Three posters related to long-term follow-up and dosing of ART in the
ANTHEM-HF Pilot Study will be presented during Scientific Sessions of
ACC 2019 on Saturday, March 16 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Central Time in the
poster area:
“Long-term Follow-up of Reduced Ejection Fraction Heart Failure Patients
Receiving Autonomic Regulation Therapy in the ANTHEM-HF Pilot Study”
Rajendra
K. Premchand, MD; Kamal Sharma, MD; Sanjay Mittal, MD; Rufino Monteiro,
MD; Imad Libbus, PhD; Lorenzo DiCarlo, MD; Jeffrey L. Ardell, PhD; Badri
Amurthur, MS; Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD; Inder S. Anand, MD, FRCP, DPhil
“Comparison of Background Pharmacologic Therapy in the ANTHEM-HF Pilot
Study to Contemporary Trials of Novel Heart Failure Therapies”
Rajendra
K. Premchand, MD; Kamal Sharma, MD; Sanjay Mittal, MD; Rufino Monteiro,
MD; Imad Libbus, PhD; Jeffrey L. Ardell, PhD; Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD;
Badri Amurthur, MS; Lorenzo DiCarlo, MD; Inder S. Anand, MD, FRCP, DPhil
“Quantitative Assessment of Transient Heart Rate Dynamics in Patients
Exposed to Chronic Autonomic Regulation Therapy Provides Evidence of
Durable Neuromodulation Resulting from Cyclic Stimulation of the Vagus
Nerve”
Imad Libbus, PhD; Scott T. Mazar; Badri Amurthur, MS;
Lorenzo A. DiCarlo, MD; Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD
To learn more about the LivaNova VITARIA System and the treatment
of heart failure with ART, visit www.ARTforHeartFailure.com.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNova’s advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees.
LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation,
with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.),
respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are
based on certain assumptions of management and describe LivaNova’s
future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements
can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including, but not limited to, "may," “could,” “seek,” “guidance,”
“predict,” “potential,” “likely,” "believe," "will," "expect,"
"anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations of
these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news
release are based on information presently available to LivaNova and
assumptions that LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently
uncertain. As a result, LivaNova’s actual results, performance or
achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by
these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future
performance or actions that may be taken by LivaNova and involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some
cases, beyond LivaNova’s control. You should carefully consider the
risks and uncertainties that affect LivaNova, including those described
in the “Risk Factors” section of LivaNova’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other
documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission.
All information in this news release is as of the date of its release.
LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly
any of the forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect
actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions
or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except
to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will
make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking
statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this
news release.
