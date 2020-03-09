Live : PETER RABBIT THEMED BRICKLIVE TOUR

9 March 2020

LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

('LVCG', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

AGREEMENT TO PRODUCE PETER RABBIT THEMED BRICKLIVE TOUR

Live Company Group plc (AIM: LVCG, 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brick Live International Limited ('BLI'), has entered into an agreement with Frederick Warne & Co Limited ('Frederick Warne') (an imprint of Penguin Random House) to produce a themed tour around the iconic World of Beatrix Potter characters including Peter RabbitTM. The agreement represents the Group's second agreement with Penguin Ventures (the licensing and consumer products team at Penguin Random House) to produce a themed tour for one of its iconic brands, having previously been engaged to produce a themed tour of The Snowman™ and The Snowdog as announced on 3 September 2019.

The Tale of Peter Rabbitwas first published by Frederick Warne in 1902 and is one of 23 Tales created and illustrated by Beatrix Potter. It is the best known of all of Beatrix Potter's Tales and has never been out of print. It has been translated into 45 languages and has sold over 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling children's books of all time.

Under the terms of the agreement, BLI has been granted rights to produce and exhibit a themed tour of The Tale of Peter Rabbit in the UK and Northern Ireland, the Channels Islands (Jersey and Guernsey) and the Isle of Man, with the first tour expected to be launched in Q4 2020. The agreement is for an initial period to the 1 January 2023, with BLI paying a royalty fee based on the revenues generated from the themed tour.

Frederick Warne, which is wholly owned by Penguin Books Limited, part of the Penguin Random House group of companies, is managed by Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House UK). Penguin Ventures manages a portfolio of licensed literary brands and characters together, with an archive of original art.

The Peter Rabbit themed tour continues the Group's expansion of its IP properties and builds on the Group's existing IP agreements with Penguin Ventures, Entertainment One UK Limited and Nickelodeon UK / Viacom International Media Networks. Acquiring new IP properties is a core part of the Company's strategy in terms of delivering both value creation and future revenue growth and we look forward to continuing to seek to expand our offering in this regard.

David Ciclitira, Chairman, Live Company Group said: 'Following the success of The Snowman and The Snowdog, we are delighted to be collaborating with Penguin Ventures again, this time on the iconic and best-selling children's series by Beatrix Potter. We are excited to be bringing these stories to life, developing models and interactive trails for children to enjoy which celebrate Peter Rabbit and friends.'

LIVE COMPANY GROUP

Live Company Group plc ('LVCG', the 'Company' or the 'Group') is a live events and entertainment Company, founded by David Ciclitira in December 2017. The Company was admitted to trading on AIM in December 2017, following the reverse acquisition of Brick Live Group and Parallel Live Group by LVCG.

The Group is a network of partner-driven fan-based shows using BRICKLIVE created content worldwide. The Company owns the rights to BRICKLIVE - an interactive experience built around the creative ethos of the world's most popular construction toy bricks. BRICKLIVE, which is fast becoming a leading children's education and entertainment brand, actively encourages all to learn, build and play, and provides inspirational events and shows where like-minded fans can push the boundaries of their creativity. Bright Bricks is the Group's production centre for building brick based models. The Group is an independent producer of BRICKLIVE and is not associated with the LEGO Group.

About Penguin Ventures

Stories have always been at the heart of Penguin Random House. Penguin Ventures was created to bring together the Licensing, Consumer Products, TV Production, Retail, Exhibitions and Live events strategies and to find new ways to tell the world's favorite stories. Penguin Ventures manages a portfolio of licensed literary brands and characters together with an archive of original art. For many years, those characters lived mainly in books, but now they are providing the magic and wonder for all kinds of different consumer products, media and experiences, going beyond the book to tell the complete story. Penguin Ventures is part of Penguin Random House Children's UK. Penguin Random House is a division of Bertelsmann, the German based leading international multi media group.

About Peter Rabbit™

The Tale of Peter Rabbitis one of the world's best-loved children's books and was created by author and illustrator, Beatrix Potter in 1902. The story has never been out of print since it was first published by Frederick Warne & Co. (today an imprint of Penguin Random House) and has sold in excess of 45 million copies globally. Beatrix Potter personally oversaw the launch of subsequent products, making Peter Rabbit the oldest licensed character in history. Today over 2 million of her 'little books' are sold globally every year, whilst Peter Rabbit has appeared in books and products in more than 110 countries throughout the world.

Penguin Ventures (part of the Penguin Random House Group) is committed to growing and protecting The Peter Rabbit™ brand and manages The World of Beatrix Potter™, one of the world's longest running and largest international literature-based licensing programmes.

PETER RABBIT™ © Frederick Warne & Co. 2019. PETER RABBIT and BEATRIX POTTER are trademarks of Frederick Warne & Co., a Penguin Random House Company. All rights reserved.