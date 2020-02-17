Comedy Icon Jeff Dunham Announces New Dates For "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist announce five new dates for their international tour, "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The additional five 2020 performances going on sale are:

July 5

Aug. 16

Sept. 20

Oct. 4

Nov. 15

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously announced 2020 performances:

March 15

May 24

Tickets for the newly announced performances go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT on ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. General ticket prices begin at $46 plus applicable tax and fees. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Jeff Dunham's dates at The Colosseum. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

Please click here to download high-resolution images

Please click here to download video of Jeff Dunham announcing additional dates from The Colosseum stage on Sunday, Feb. 16

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pitbull and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comedy-icon-jeff-dunham-announces-new-dates-for-jeff-dunham-seriously-at-the-colosseum-at-caesars-palace-301005791.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment