Hagens Berman: Ticketmaster Facing Class-Action Lawsuit from Concert-Goers Alleging Illegal Ticket Scalping Scheme

A California concert-goer has hit Ticketmaster
with a class-action lawsuit alleging the ticket-sales giant engaged
in an illegal scheme that cost ticket buyers and secretly facilitated a
secondary-ticket resale-scalping operation, according to the suit filed
today by Hagens Berman.
The class action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California and states that Ticketmaster LLC and Live Nation
Entertainment Inc. – collectively as Ticketmaster – knowingly worked
with ticket scalpers purchasing tickets off its primary site to make
money off of secondary ticket resales.
The law firm is seeking to represent consumers who purchased secondary
market tickets through one of Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale sites
(such as TicketMaster.com/verified, TicketExchangeByTicketmaster.com or
TicketsNow). If
The lawsuit states that Ticketmaster has worked with scalpers to obtain
a second cut on the ticket resale from scalpers to show-goers, an amount
that is even more than the original cut Ticketmaster receives selling
the ticket to scalpers.
“When you think of ticket buyers being swindled by scalpers, you likely
imagine last-minute sales outside venue doors. You certainly wouldn’t
assume the company selling the tickets – Ticketmaster – to be the
ringleader behind massive price hikes spanning millions of tickets,”
said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman.
Well known to fans and event attendees, when Ticketmaster tickets go on
sale, scalpers, using bots and fake identities, immediately scoop up
available tickets, forcing legitimate fans to pay top dollar to attend.
“What has been uncovered recently is that not only did Ticketmaster fail
to remedy this ongoing illicit activity – unlike its competitors – but
it actively facilitated scalping of its tickets because, behind the
scenes, Ticketmaster has been raking in profits from these deals,
looking to cash in twice,” Berman said.
The suit states that for some events Ticketmaster requires consumers to
present the credit card used to purchase the ticket to gain access to
the venue. But as to the vast majority, “Ticketmaster hasn’t wanted to
rid itself of scalpers because, as it turns out, they have been working
with them.”
A “Highly Controlled Black-Market Scheme”
According to the lawsuit, Ticketmaster has developed a professional
reseller program and within the past year also launched TradeDesk, a
“web-based inventory-management system” for scalpers. The system allows
scalpers to upload large quantities of tickets purchased from
Ticketmaster for quick resale. Before TradeDesk, Ticketmaster provided
scalpers with access to a similar system known as EventInventory.
“The resale program and TradeDesk appear closely guarded by
Ticketmaster,” the suit states, based on reports from the Los Angeles
Times. “Neither TradeDesk nor the professional reseller program are
mentioned anywhere on Ticketmaster’s website or in its corporate
reports…To access the company’s TradeDesk website, a person must first
send in a registration request.” The suit states that some scalpers
using the system have moved upwards of five million tickets via
TradeDesk.
Ticketmaster receives a kickback, or second payment, from scalpers who
use secondary resale sites, according to the class action. The suit also
states that Ticketmaster reportedly held a private event for scalpers,
where its rigged system was revealed by a team of undercover journalists
posing as scalpers. They also uncovered Ticketmaster’s “Professional
Reseller Handbook” which exposes that the company runs a reward program
to further incentivize scalping on Ticketmaster resale consumer websites.
Ticketmaster’s scheme flies in the face of its official code of conduct
for sellers that specifically prohibits them from purchasing tickets
that exceed the posted ticket limit for an event, and prohibits the
creation of fictitious user accounts for the purpose of circumventing
ticket limit detection in order to amass tickets intended for resale.
“We believe that Ticketmaster’s highly controlled black-market scheme to
receive kickbacks from illicit secondary ticket sales violating its own
terms of use constitutes unjust enrichment, and we intend to fight for
the rights of anyone who has overpaid for tickets originally sold by
Ticketmaster through a secondary ticket resale site involved in its
scheme,” Berman said.
