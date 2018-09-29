Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hagens Berman: Ticketmaster Facing Class-Action Lawsuit from Concert-Goers Alleging Illegal Ticket Scalping Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:21am CEST

Lawsuit states Ticketmaster violated state laws when it orchestrated a massive secondary ticket sale scheme from which it profited

A California concert-goer has hit Ticketmaster with a class-action lawsuit alleging the ticket-sales giant engaged in an illegal scheme that cost ticket buyers and secretly facilitated a secondary-ticket resale-scalping operation, according to the suit filed today by Hagens Berman.

The class action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and states that Ticketmaster LLC and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. – collectively as Ticketmaster – knowingly worked with ticket scalpers purchasing tickets off its primary site to make money off of secondary ticket resales.

The law firm is seeking to represent consumers who purchased secondary market tickets through one of Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale sites (such as TicketMaster.com/verified, TicketExchangeByTicketmaster.com or TicketsNow). If you believe you have been affected by Ticketmaster’s scheme and purchased secondary market tickets through one of these sites, find out more about your rights.

The lawsuit states that Ticketmaster has worked with scalpers to obtain a second cut on the ticket resale from scalpers to show-goers, an amount that is even more than the original cut Ticketmaster receives selling the ticket to scalpers.

“When you think of ticket buyers being swindled by scalpers, you likely imagine last-minute sales outside venue doors. You certainly wouldn’t assume the company selling the tickets – Ticketmaster – to be the ringleader behind massive price hikes spanning millions of tickets,” said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman.

Well known to fans and event attendees, when Ticketmaster tickets go on sale, scalpers, using bots and fake identities, immediately scoop up available tickets, forcing legitimate fans to pay top dollar to attend.

“What has been uncovered recently is that not only did Ticketmaster fail to remedy this ongoing illicit activity – unlike its competitors – but it actively facilitated scalping of its tickets because, behind the scenes, Ticketmaster has been raking in profits from these deals, looking to cash in twice,” Berman said.

The suit states that for some events Ticketmaster requires consumers to present the credit card used to purchase the ticket to gain access to the venue. But as to the vast majority, “Ticketmaster hasn’t wanted to rid itself of scalpers because, as it turns out, they have been working with them.”

A “Highly Controlled Black-Market Scheme”

According to the lawsuit, Ticketmaster has developed a professional reseller program and within the past year also launched TradeDesk, a “web-based inventory-management system” for scalpers. The system allows scalpers to upload large quantities of tickets purchased from Ticketmaster for quick resale. Before TradeDesk, Ticketmaster provided scalpers with access to a similar system known as EventInventory.

“The resale program and TradeDesk appear closely guarded by Ticketmaster,” the suit states, based on reports from the Los Angeles Times. “Neither TradeDesk nor the professional reseller program are mentioned anywhere on Ticketmaster’s website or in its corporate reports…To access the company’s TradeDesk website, a person must first send in a registration request.” The suit states that some scalpers using the system have moved upwards of five million tickets via TradeDesk.

Ticketmaster receives a kickback, or second payment, from scalpers who use secondary resale sites, according to the class action. The suit also states that Ticketmaster reportedly held a private event for scalpers, where its rigged system was revealed by a team of undercover journalists posing as scalpers. They also uncovered Ticketmaster’s “Professional Reseller Handbook” which exposes that the company runs a reward program to further incentivize scalping on Ticketmaster resale consumer websites.

Ticketmaster’s scheme flies in the face of its official code of conduct for sellers that specifically prohibits them from purchasing tickets that exceed the posted ticket limit for an event, and prohibits the creation of fictitious user accounts for the purpose of circumventing ticket limit detection in order to amass tickets intended for resale.

“We believe that Ticketmaster’s highly controlled black-market scheme to receive kickbacks from illicit secondary ticket sales violating its own terms of use constitutes unjust enrichment, and we intend to fight for the rights of anyone who has overpaid for tickets originally sold by Ticketmaster through a secondary ticket resale site involved in its scheme,” Berman said.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with 10 offices across the country. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at https://www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
01:21aHAGENS BERMAN : Ticketmaster Facing Class-Action Lawsuit from Concert-Goers Alle..
BU
12:42aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Fenway Sports Group and Live Nation Announce Plans t..
PU
09/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Global Study Reveals Why Live Music Is One Of The Mo..
PR
09/24LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : to Offer Exclusive Access To Scandinavian Airlines E..
PU
09/24SAS AB : partnership with Live Nation Nordics offers unique experiences for Euro..
AQ
09/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sens. Moran, Blumenthal Question Ticketmaster on Tic..
AQ
09/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sen. Moran, Jerry - (R - KS) News Release
AQ
09/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sens. Moran, Blumenthal Question Ticketmaster on Tic..
AQ
09/20LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Celebrates 25 Years Of Maki..
PU
09/19LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Le..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Sirius XM seen making a run at Live Nation 
09/25Sirius XM And Pandora Can Take Synergies Quite Far 
09/22EVENTBRITE IPO : It Seems A Buy At 4.5x Forward Sales 
09/20Sirius XM To Get Stability In Royalty Rates - Should Offer Stability In Stock 
09/20Strong demand for Eventbrite IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 465 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 2,37 M
Debt 2018 948 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4 021,80
P/E ratio 2019 181,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 11 183 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.62%11 183
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX32.75%84 280
VIVENDI0.36%34 199
VIACOM9.87%13 736
ROKU INC39.92%7 780
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.214.19%7 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.