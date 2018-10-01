Live Nation Entertainment : Acquires Concert Promoter Emporium Presents

Los Angeles, CA (Oct 1, 2018) - Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that it acquired a majority stake in Emporium Presents, one of the leading independent concert promoters throughout the United States with a growing presence in Canada. Emporium Presents promotes over 400 shows annually across a variety of entertainment offerings including concerts, stand-up comedy, and performances by celebrated TV personalities. The company, co-founded by Dan Steinberg and Jason Zink, has offices in Colorado, Washington, and Alabama and has experienced rapid growth across North America, making it a great addition to Live Nation's expansive network of regional promoters.

'Dan and Jason are dedicated promoters, through and through. Their industry insight and strong relationships have grown Emporium Presents into a national promoter in just a few short years, and we can't wait to see what else they achieve now that they are part of Live Nation,' said Bob Roux, President, U.S. Concerts, Live Nation.

'We are looking forward to collaborating with our new partner Live Nation and building on what has already been a great long-term relationship between our two companies' said Steinberg of Emporium Presents.

'Our overall philosophy is to do right by the artists and do right by the fans, and everything else takes care of itself. We know Live Nation is a prime example of that. This new partnership will present a lot of opportunities for the artists we are fortunate enough to work with' said Jason Zink of Emporium Presents.

As longtime industry friends, Steinberg and Zink founded Emporium Presents in 2015 after successfully co-promoting major acts like Dierks Bentley and The Black Keys, among many other shows. Emporium Presents merged Steinberg's Square Peg, previously known as Dan Steinberg Presents, with Jason Zink's Sherpa Concerts. To date, Emporium Presents has promoted thousands of shows for renowned acts like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jason Mraz, The Scorpions, and The Trailer Park Boys. Upcoming shows from Emporium Presents include Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Avett Brothers, Straight No Chaser, The Piano Guys, Gillian Welch, Home Free, Ghost, John Prine, and Social Distortion.

