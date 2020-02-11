|
Live Nation Entertainment : Alejandro Fernández Announces United States, Canada and Europe Dates of His 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' WORLD TOUR
02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Latin GRAMMY award winner, Alejandro Fernández has announced the United States, Canada and Europe concert dates for his 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the United States and Canada tour kicks off May 22 in Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center and will wrap up on September 20 in San Antonio, Texas at the AT&T Center and includes Fernández's first show in Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall. The European tour is produced by Planet Events @ Live Nation and includes his first ever shows in London and Paris. Full tour details below.
Alejandro Fernández recently announced the release of his long-awaited new album, 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' (MADE IN MEXICO), available HERE for pre-order and on all digital platforms starting February 14. 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' marks his return to the mariachi ranchera format popularized by his father, and living-legend, Vicente Fernández. The album tells stories of love and heartbreak, with "El Potrillo" (as he is lovingly called) demonstrating his once-in-a-generation vocal talent while paying tribute to a genre whose spirit is deeply ingrained in the hearts and souls of Latinos everywhere.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 9AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Every online ticket purchased for the United States and Canada 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' tour includes one physical CD copy of the new album. Tickets for the European dates will be available at www.ticketmaster.es, www.ticketmaster.fr, and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
'HECHO EN MÉXICO' includes hit single "Caballero," which quickly became a fan-favorite in Latin America and the United States, leading digital and radio charts in Mexico and the United States. It also includes Fernández's most recent single, "Te Olvidé" (I Forgot You), among other great songs, and features collaborations with composers such as Christian Nodal, Luis Carlos Monroy, Jorge Massias and Chico Elizalde, and it was recorded between Barcelona, Los Angeles and New York, and produced by renowned producer Áureo Baqueiro.
'HECHO EN MÉXICO' Tour Dates:
Friday, May 22, 2020
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Oakland, CA
Oakland Arena
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
"Fabulous" Forum
Saturday, May 30, 2020
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Federal Theatre
Friday, June 5, 2020
Hidalgo, TX
Payne Arena
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, June 7, 2020
Laredo, TX
Sames Auto Arena
Friday, June 12, 2020
Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Toronto, ON
Meridian Hall
Friday, June 19, 2020
Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Center
Friday, September 11, 2020
Temecula, CA
Pechanga Resort & Casino
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
Mandalay Bay Events Center
Saturday, September 19, 2020
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
Sunday, September 20, 2020
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Friday, November 27, 2020
Málaga, Spain
Martín Carpena
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Tenerife, Spain
Recinto Ferial
Monday, November 30, 2020
London, England
Eventim Apollo
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Paris, France
Olympia
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Bilbao, Spain
Miribilla
Sunday, December 6, 2020
La Coruña, Spain
Coliseum
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Madrid, Spain
Wizink Center
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Barcelona, Spain
Palau St Jordi
Alejandro Fernández ("El Potrillo") has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and won countless awards and nominations. He has achieved numerous #1 hits on the Mexico, U.S., Spain, and Latin America charts, including his latest single, "Caballero." Throughout his career, Alejandro has collaborated with many musical powerhouses including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart, Plácido Domingo, Morat, Sebastián Yatra, and more. Throughout his prolific musical career, he has been proud and stayed true to his roots, taking Mexican music to the world stage, and continuing his father's legacy.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alejandro-fernandez-announces-united-states-canada-and-europe-dates-of-his-hecho-en-mexico-world-tour-301002539.html
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
