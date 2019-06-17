Live Nation Entertainment : And Ticketmaster Team Up With Dylan Alcott's ‘Get Skilled Access' To Set New Accessibility Standards Across Live In Australia & NZ

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership with Get Skilled Access, co-founded by three-time Paralympic gold medalist, eight-time wheelchair tennis grand slam winner and disability advocate, Dylan Alcott OAM, to improve accessibility and set new standards in the live event industry.

The partnership will see a host of initiatives launched across the portfolio of Live Nation and Ticketmaster companies in Australia and New Zealand, while also aiming to bring together the wider industry to tackle the challenges and opportunities to create a more inclusive and accessible experience for fans with disabilities.

In a joint statement, Roger Field CEO of Live Nation Australasia and Maria O'Connor, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand said:

'Every fan has the right to equal access of live entertainment. We're delighted to be working closely with Dylan Alcott and Get Skilled Access to make sure that real change happens. It is essential that the industry comes together to achieve this and now is the time for us all to find solutions.'

Dylan Alcott OAM, said: 'It's Get Skilled Access and my mission to help people understand disability by driving organisations to be more inclusive. With my passions being sport and music, it's a game changer to work with Live Nation and Ticketmaster to make live more accessible and inclusive for all. If we can start by getting more fans with accessibility needs to events, not only we will change people's lives through the power of live but we will improve the industry overall.'

As part of the partnership, Dylan Alcott and Get Skilled Access co-founder Nick Morris (an internationally recognised access consultant expert) addressed 400 venue industry professionals at the recent Venue Management Association Asia-Pacific Congress by leading thought-provoking keynotes and workshops to inspire discussion and change around accessibility at live events.

Dylan and Nick inspired the attendees of the Congress with their vision for an all-inclusive society, the importance of live music and accessibility for all, and how the corporate world can better engage and support the 4.5 million people in Australia living with disabilities.

Commenting on Dylan's involvement, Bernie Haldane, Deputy Director & Head of Programming and Presenter Services at Auckland Live said: 'Thanks to Live Nation and Ticketmaster, the tools and safe conversation that was presented to us in that one hour was the most beneficial conversation I have had at a conference in years.'

The partnership has already seen Get Skilled Access provide accessibility training to 150 Live Nation employees across Australia and New Zealand, as well as consultancy on tour operations as Live Nation strives to provide new levels of accessibility on its stadium tours, including the upcoming U2 Joshua Tree Tour.

On the ticketing side, Ticketmaster has begun testing an enhanced online booking experience across its channels (website and app) giving fans with accessible needs more flexibility and choice when buying tickets.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

About Get Skilled Access

Leading disability advocate in Australia, Dylan Alcott OAM is using his profile and personality to alter and change the way people with disabilities are perceived in the wider community. Through his consultancy Get Skilled Access - Dylan and his team are changing the way organisations and governments look at disability by seeing the benefit and business opportunity by engaging 20% of Australia's population who have a disability. Dylan's passion is to normalise disability and has pathed the way to a unique and innovative approach that drives organisations to be more inclusive, purposeful, productive and profitable.

