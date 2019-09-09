Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : And Vodafone Bring The Best Live Experiences To NZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:37am EDT
Strategic partnership provides Vodafone customers with wide ranging benefits across Live Nation's touring and festival portfolio, connecting more New Zealanders to the power of live.

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, has announced an exclusive long-term partnership with Vodafone New Zealand, giving Vodafone's 2.8 million New Zealand customers access to Live Nation's entertainment portfolio including music, family and comedy tours and festivals across the country including Rhythm and Vines and Outer Fields.

The partnership, which officially kicked off on September 1st, will also include various presales and reserved allocations, unique opportunities including exclusively curated bespoke experiences and Live Nation VIP products, access to once-in-a-lifetime consumer promotions including a yearly Golden Ticket giveaway as well as bespoke on-ground activations at hundreds of Live Nation shows and festivals annually.

'Vodafone and Live Nation are creating new ways for New Zealanders to enjoy live experiences at shows and festivals, along with a number of benefits only this partnership can deliver,' says Greg Segal, President of Brand & Marketing Partnerships, Live Nation Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership will also see Vodafone supporting a number of Live Nation's grassroots initiatives including an emerging talent program set to be announced in the coming months.

Vodafone New Zealand Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the digital services company is thrilled to be able to offer Live Nation's experiences to its customers. 'We're committed to looking after our existing customers. We are connecting our customers with memorable moments and experiences by bringing the best of the world's artists to New Zealand, and bringing New Zealand artists to the world,' she says.

'We are looking forward to letting our customers know about the awesome benefits they can access and announcing even more exciting opportunities as our partnership with Live Nation develops.'

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australia and New Zealand added 'Together we will work tocreate a long term connection between the brand and music that not only delivers a number of benefits to Vodafone customers but has a lasting impact on the future of the industry.'

For more information visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/rewards/livenation/

# # #

Live Nation Media Contact:
Jackie Antas
+61 (0) 422 168 444

Vodafone New Zealand Media Contact:
Rebecca Huang
+64 21 1122 720

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation New Zealand
2019 is shaping up to be yet another huge year for Live Nation Australasia having toured some of the world's and Australia's biggest acts including Amy Shark, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fleetwood Mac, Maroon 5, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, with Metallica and U2 still to come.

About Vodafone New Zealand
Vodafone NZ is one of New Zealand's leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world's best digital services. We offer more than 3 million connections to Consumer and Business customers, and our existing mobile network covers 98.5% of where Kiwis live, work and play. Our company culture embraces Diversity and Inclusion at the heart, and we are proud recipients of the Rainbow Tick. We believe in being engaged corporate citizens, and our Vodafone New Zealand Foundation is on a 10 year, $20 million journey to halve the number of disadvantaged and excluded youth by 2027. We are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

Read more about Sponsorship

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
12:37aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : And Vodafone Bring The Best Live Experiences To NZ
PU
09/08LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Tennis Australia And Ticketmaster Announce New Globa..
PU
09/07LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over ..
PR
09/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Guns n' roses reveals special guests as part of mome..
PU
09/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Confere..
PR
09/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster and University of Missouri Will Roll Ou..
PU
09/04OPRAH WINFREY AND WW ANNOUNCE &LSQUO : Your Life In Focus' Tour
PU
08/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Madonna's Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, Sept..
PR
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Dayton Community Presents “Gem City Shine&rdqu..
PU
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finneas Announces North American Headlining Tour Dat..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 822 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 77,5 M
Debt 2019 85,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 197x
P/E ratio 2020 112x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 15 038 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,20  $
Last Close Price 71,37  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.44.91%15 038
VIVENDI18.89%34 081
ROKU INC454.37%19 744
BOLLORÉ11.31%12 597
VIACOM0.70%10 536
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)17.44%7 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group