Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") today announced that it priced an offering of $950 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2027 (the "Senior Notes").

Live Nation Entertainment logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation Entertainment)

The Senior Notes were priced at 100.000% of their principal amount. The company intends to enter into an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facility (the "new senior secured credit facility") concurrently with the closing of the Senior Notes offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with borrowings under its new senior secured credit facility, to redeem all of its existing 5.375% senior notes due 2022, to repay in full borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by certain of the company's existing and future domestic subsidiaries and will be senior unsecured obligations of the company.

The closing date of the Senior Notes offering will be October 17, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The completion of the Senior Notes offering is not conditioned upon the company's entry into the new senior secured credit facility.

The Senior Notes will be offered through a private placement and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. As a result, the Senior Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any "U.S. persons" except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Senior Notes will be offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Senior Notes, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the offering and the expected use of the net proceeds, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to whether the company will consummate the offering of the Senior Notes on the expected terms, or at all, market and other general economic conditions, and the fact that the company's management will have discretion in the use of the proceeds from any sale of the Senior Notes. The company refers you to the documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which contains and identifies important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-announces-pricing-of-private-notes-offering-300930079.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
04:18pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offering
PR
12:54pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Chris Stapleton Announces “A Concert For Kentu..
PU
08:49aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offering
PR
06:05aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finland Acquires Hög Agency
PU
10/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster and Oklahoma State University Expand Of..
PU
10/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : K-Pop Superstars SEVENTEEN Announce Return To North ..
PU
09/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Expands Sports Leadership Team, Naming ..
PU
09/28LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : The Biggest Rock In Rio Of All Time Starts Tomorrow
PU
09/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Billie Eilish Announces 2020 Arena WHERE DO WE GO? W..
PU
09/25LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Drives Innovation As New Official Ticke..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group