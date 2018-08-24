Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Live Nation Entertainment : Australia Bringing Optus Customers New Live Music Perks Through Exclusive Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:12am CEST

MELBOURNE (23 August 2018) -Live Nation Australia, a Live Nation Entertainment company, and Optus have today announced a partnership which will deliver Optus Perks customers more access to the music and artists from the world's leading live entertainment company.

From this month, the multi-year exclusive partnership will provide Optus postpaid, prepaid and broadband customers access to a number of unique live music benefits, including ticket presales for select Live Nation tours and events, along with special promotions and premium experiences.

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australia said: 'Optus have great credentials in supporting the Australian industry and we are excited to be partnering with them. With the huge growth of the experience economy, and with live music at the centre of this, Optus values the power of live bringing a number of benefits to their customers with this partnership.'

Also commenting on the partnership, Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Product Ben White said: 'At Optus, we're really excited to be teaming up with Live Nation to reward our customers with special access to presale tickets and events by some of the world's biggest and most popular music artists through our Optus Perks program.'

The partnership kicks off this month with its first consumer promotion 'Win the most entertaining year ever'. Live Nation and Optus are giving Optus customers the chance to win a year's worth of Live Nation VIP concert experiences to the value of over $20,000. Find out more here.

About Optus
Optus customers on eligible plans can add Music Streaming as an optional extra to stream music without using their data on selected apps. Optus also offers customers access to exclusive events, premium video content, amazing playlists and the hottest musical acts through our partnerships with Live Nation, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio and Spotify. Go to www.optus.com.au/music.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 02:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
04:12aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Australia Bringing Optus Customers New Live Music Pe..
PU
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster to Power Entirely Digital Tickets For F..
PU
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : BRING ME THE HORIZON ANNOUNCE ‘FIRST LOVE&rsqu..
PU
08/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Usta and Ticketmaster Extend Long Term Partnership W..
PU
08/21CITI : Sound Vault Presents Katy Perry Live at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Ange..
BU
08/20TRAVIS SCOTT ANNOUNCES "ASTROWORLD : Wish you were here" tour
PU
08/17LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 1..
AQ
08/15ROCK STAR STATUS : Elevated T-Mobile Unleashes More Music for Customers via Live..
PU
08/15AEROSMITH IS COMING! THE LEGENDARY R : DEUCES ARE WILD" At Park Theater At Park ..
PU
08/14LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Media & Sponsorship Division Names Amy Marks Executi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Eventbrite files for IPO 
08/17Pandora And Live Nation Ink Deal With T-Mobile - What Investors Should Know 
08/02Pandora Beats On Revenue, Growth Strategy Still A Work In Progress 
07/27Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26Live Nation delivers broad income gains in Q2 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 465 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 2,37 M
Debt 2018 948 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3 726,32
P/E ratio 2019 168,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 10 286 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.15.57%10 286
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.34%83 628
VIVENDI-0.27%32 808
VIACOM3.67%13 113
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 170
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.10.77%7 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.