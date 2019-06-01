Live Nation Entertainment : BARCELONA'S LEGENDARY PRIMAVERA SOUND FESTIVAL COMING TO LOS ANGELES IN 2020

Have you heard of Primavera Sound? Of course, it is a festival for true music lovers. With a lineup impossible to predict. If you've always wished to experience the live event in Barcelona or Porto for yourself, guess what? Primavera Sound is coming to Los Angeles, California in 2020.

Co-produced by Live Nation, the festival's new globe-crossing adventure is scheduled for September 19th and 20th in 2020 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. What better place for the festival's next stop than where it is always… primavera, i.e. spring?

The first ever U.S. event will coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound that started in the Poble Espanyol of Barcelona in 2001. The Los Angeles version will accompany the Barcelona festival along with Portugal's Oporto festival that was born in 2012 to extend the spirit of Primavera Sound.

But why here and not anywhere else? 'We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,' said Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound's directors. 'Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colourful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it's a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.'

'Primavera Sound is an inspiring tastemaker festival and we're thrilled to be working with their

Barcelona team in bringing it to Los Angeles next year,' said Brian Smith, SVP of Los Angeles

Booking at Live Nation. 'The festival is a forward-thinking exploration of music and culture, and

it will offer a unique and powerful experience to connect with fans.'

The Barcelona event has grown from an audience of 7,000 in its first edition to 220,000 at Primavera Sound last year. The festival most recently featured over 3,500 artists and welcomed people from over 150 countries around the world.

The lineup and ticketing information will be announced in the coming months but a limited amount of Early Bird tickets will be released on June 7th, 2019 at 9:00am PST. Please visit www.PrimaveraSound.com for more information.

Fans can expect a lineup featuring the classics, icons of today, and artists of tomorrow during an incredible weekend of music without stylistic barriers that includes a public commitment to gender equality. Primavera Sound showcases the spirit of what is happening in music each year with all the names you expect and those you haven't even dreamt of.

We do not need a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; we just want you to come. Are you in?

