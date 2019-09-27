Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Billie Eilish Announces 2020 Arena WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR

09/27/2019 | 12:53pm EDT
Dates For North America, South America, Europe And United Kingdom On-Sale October 4 North American Verified Fan Registration Available Now Until September 30 For Early On-Sale Oct 3 To Appear As Musical Guest On Season Opener Of NBC's Saturday Night Live Tomorrow & NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tonight (Live) As Speaking Guest Record Breaking #1 Debut Album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Is Currently 2019's Best Selling Album In North America

Global, chart-topping Interscope/Darkroom Records artist Billie Eilish has announced her 2020 arena WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Starting on March 8in Miami, FL, WHERE DO WE GO? tour will take her live show to some of the world's biggest arenas including New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 15. General on-sale starts Oct 4. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, see below, for more information go to: www.billieeilish.com/tour

Following the release of her official music video for 'all the good girls go to hell' - accompanied with the important call to action on climate change - Billie Eilish continues to set an example by partnering with non-profit organization REVERB for her upcoming tour. To help create and encourage an eco-conscious environment both backstage and for her fans, Billie Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows, water-stations will be available at every venue for both attendees and crew backstage, plastic straws will not be permitted and a Billie EilishEco-Village will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change and preserve the Earth. For more information, go to www.billieeilish.com

Tomorrow night, Billie Eilish will be joining host Woody Harrelson as the musical guest for the season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Tonight, she will be the lead guest on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Monday, she will be appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius/XM.

Last month, Billie Eilish earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'bad guy,' taken from her multi-platinum global smash debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?[Darkroom/Interscope Records].

Billie Eilish is officially the first artist born this millennium to achieve both a No. 1 album and single, and is now the third female solo artist in the 31-year history with multiple songs topping the Billboard Alternative Songs airplay chart (alongside Alanis Morrissett and Sinead O'Connor). 'bad guy' also hit #1 in the Pop Songs airplay chart after leading the Alternative Songs airplay. Her album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - released on March 29 [Darkroom/Interscope Records] - debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, has since returned to the top spot two additional times this year, and is currently 2019's best-selling album in North America. Recently, Billie Eilish graced the cover of Rolling Stone, V and ELLE, and has amassed more that 17-billion combined global streams to date.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 - Wells Fargo Center- Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

*To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, September 30 at 11:59pm ET HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Thursday, October 3 at 10am local time through 10pm local time.

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/25 - Arena VFG - Guadalajara, Mexico

05/27 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico City, Mexico

05/30 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

05/31 - Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

06/2 - DirecTV Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

06/5 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

06/7 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

EUROPEAN AND UNITED KINGDOM TOUR DATES

07/9 - TBA - TBA, Spain

07/10 - NOS Alive (festival) - Lisbon, Portugal

07/13 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

07/14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

07/15 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany

07/17 - MIND (Area Expo) (festival) - Milano, Italy

07/18 - Lollapalooza (festival) - Paris, France

07/19 - Werchter Boutique (festival) - Werchter, Belgium

07/21 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

07/22 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

07/24 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

07/26 - O2 Arena - London, UK

07/27 - O2 Arena - London, UK

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is out everywhere now.
Apple Music | iTunes | Spotify | Amazon | Google Play | Pandora | YouTube

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

OFFICIAL WEBSITE|FACEBOOK|TWITTER| INSTAGRAM|YOUTUBE |SOUNDCLOUD

For all media inquiries, please contact:
HIGH RISE PR
Alexandra Baker | Alexandra@highrisepr.com
Jamie Sward | Jamie@highrisepr.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:52:09 UTC
