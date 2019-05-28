Live Nation Entertainment : By Overwhelming Demand, Barry Manilow Returns To Broadway

Barry Manilow returns this summer to Broadway for an exclusive limited engagement at the Nederlander's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group), are pleased to announce that Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician BARRY MANILOW will take the stage on July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

Barry Manilow has a long history on Broadway. He received a Special Tony Award for his first appearance in 1977. In 1989 he sold out an 8-week run at the Gershwin Theater and in 2013 sold out an 8-week run at the St. James Theatre - all to rave reviews. Manilow is credited with setting the precedent for contemporary music artists to appear on Broadway.

'I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,' said Manilow. 'It holds a very special place in my heart.'

Manilow just celebrated his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018. This September he will be headlining BBC's The Proms in the Park in London. Considered to be one of the most significant musical events in British culture, Manilow will be performing before an estimated audience of 40,000. Manilow first headlined The Proms in 2009 and this will be the first time ever that a headliner has returned.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Barry Manilow (July 26 - August 17):

Friday, July 26 at 8PM

Saturday, July 27 at 8PM

Sunday, July 28 at 7PM

Tuesday, July 30 at 7PM

Wednesday, July 31 at 7PM

Friday, August 2 at 8PM

Saturday, August 3 8PM

Sunday, August 4 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 6 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 7 at 7PM

Friday, August 9 at 8PM

Saturday, August 10 at 8PM

Sunday, August 11 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 13 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 14 at 7PM

Friday, August 16 at 8PM

Saturday, August 17 at 8PM

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, June 3 at 12 noon through www.TicketMaster.comand by phone at 877-250-2929.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Manilow Broadway. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 10AM EST until Sunday, June 2 at 10PM EST through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

www.westgateresorts.com/manilow

www.facebook.com/barrymanilow

www.twitter.com/barrymanilow

www.instagram.com/barrymanilowofficial

Manilow Broadway is presented by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

ABOUT LIVE NATION

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

ABOUT THE ARACA GROUP

The Araca Group was founded in 1997 by partners Matthew Rego, Michael Rego and Hank Unger. Producing credits include the Broadway productions of Urinetown, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Wicked, The Wedding Singer,A View from the Bridge,Lend Me a Tenor, Cinderella, The SpongeBob Musical,Disgraced, andJunk. In addition, The Araca Group provides merchandising services through its brand activation division for Broadway shows, music artists, and film and television studios. For more information, please visit araca.com.

ABOUT EBG (ENTERTAINMENT BENEFITS GROUP)

EBG is an e-commerce company that specializes in entertainment, travel, and merchandising products and services through its proprietary platforms. Through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels, the company generates millions of transactions annually. EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country-serving over 40,000 corporate clients and reaching more than 50 million employees. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions, and also owns and operates a network of consumer, and membership-based websites. Learn more at www.entertainmentbenefits.com.

For Press Information:

Jenna Roper

JennaRoper@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts