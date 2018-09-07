Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Live Nation Entertainment : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The one and only Cher is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour beginning January 17, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL.  A full list of dates follow this release. The upcoming tour was officially announced during Cher's appearance on Ellen today. 

Cher – The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14 at 10am  at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 12th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 13th at 10:00pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Cher's new album "Dancing Queen". All albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher's role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28th. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3rd and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES: 

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Ft. Myers, FL

Germain Arena

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

Monday, January 21, 2019

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, January 25, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, February 2, 2019

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Monday, February 4, 2019

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, February 8, 2019

Chicago, IL

United Center

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, April 20, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Monday, April 22, 2019

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Ottawa, ON

Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, April 26, 2019

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Springfield, MA

MassMutual Center

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Friday, May 3, 2019

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 12, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center Omaha

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cher--the-here-we-go-again-tour-dates-announced-300708676.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
03:01pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced
PR
09/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : STING & SHAGGY's 44/876 Joint Tour Kicks Off Septemb..
PR
09/05INTRODUCING : The Fortitude Music Hall
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brockhampton Announces New North American Fall Tour
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Its Participation In Goldman Sachs Communa..
PR
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Academy Music Group Expands Venue Portfolio in Manch..
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Switzerland Signs Up Three Major Ice Ho..
PU
08/29LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Launches Ann..
PU
08/28LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Partners With Samsung Bixby Enabling Fa..
PU
08/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Trans-siberian Orchestra’s Winter Tour 2018 Po..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Fox invests $100M in Twitch rival Caffeine 
08/27Sirius XM CEO Renewed For Another Year 
08/24Eventbrite Aims For $200 Million U.S. IPO 
08/23Eventbrite files for IPO 
08/17Pandora And Live Nation Ink Deal With T-Mobile - What Investors Should Know 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.