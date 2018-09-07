|
Live Nation Entertainment : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced
09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The one and only Cher is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour beginning January 17, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. A full list of dates follow this release. The upcoming tour was officially announced during Cher's appearance on Ellen today.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 12th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 13th at 10:00pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Cher's new album "Dancing Queen". All albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.
Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher's role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28th. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.
The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3rd and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.
CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:
|
Thursday, January 17, 2019
|
Ft. Myers, FL
|
Germain Arena
|
Saturday, January 19, 2019
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
Monday, January 21, 2019
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Friday, January 25, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Infinite Energy Arena
|
Sunday, January 27, 2019
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Thursday, January 31, 2019
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Saturday, February 2, 2019
|
Biloxi, MS
|
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|
Monday, February 4, 2019
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Friday, February 8, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sunday, February 10, 2019
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Thursday, February 14, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Thursday, April 18, 2019
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Saturday, April 20, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Monday, April 22, 2019
|
Toronto, ON
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
|
Friday, April 26, 2019
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Sunday, April 28, 2019
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|
Springfield, MA
|
MassMutual Center
|
Thursday, May 2, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Friday, May 3, 2019
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
Friday, May 10, 2019
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Enterprise Center
|
Sunday, May 12, 2019
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
|
Omaha, NE
|
CHI Health Center Omaha
|
Thursday, May 16, 2019
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
Denny Sanford Premier Center
|
Saturday, May 18, 2019
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
