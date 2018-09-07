Live Nation Entertainment : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The one and only Cher is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour beginning January 17, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. A full list of dates follow this release. The upcoming tour was officially announced during Cher's appearance on Ellen today.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 12th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 13th at 10:00pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Cher's new album "Dancing Queen". All albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher's role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28th. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3rd and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Ft. Myers, FL Germain Arena Saturday, January 19, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Monday, January 21, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center Wednesday, January 23, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena Friday, January 25, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Sunday, January 27, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Thursday, January 31, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Saturday, February 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Monday, February 4, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Friday, February 8, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center Sunday, February 10, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Thursday, February 14, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday, April 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Saturday, April 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Monday, April 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Friday, April 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Sunday, April 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center Thursday, May 2, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Friday, May 3, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Sunday, May 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday, May 16, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center Saturday, May 18, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

