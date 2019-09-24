Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Dave Matthews Band And Weezer To Headline Third Annual Innings Festival

09/24/2019
Appearances By MLB Greats Jake Peavy, Bret Saberhagen, Ryan Dempster, Miguel Montero And Many More To Be Announced Tickets Available At 12pm MST Today

Dave Matthews Band and Weezer will headline the third annual Innings Festival, returning to Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, February 29 - March 1, 2020. The two-day event will feature 18 artists on 2 stages, including performances from Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, O.A.R. and more, as well as curated food vendors and fun family activities. Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Jake Peavy, Bret Saberhagen, Miguel Montero, Aaron Rowand and more, as well as the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup. Tickets will be available beginning at 12pm local time today at www.inningsfestival.com.

Last year's Innings Festival featured incredible opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite baseball players, as MLB legends including Roger Clemens, Huston Street, and Jake Peavy coached fans on speed pitch and Sean Casey, Jim Thome and Eric Byrnes offered tips in the batting cage. Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster featured interviews with multiple MLB greats, as well as a rousing interview with baseball lover, Eddie Vedder.

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm MST at www.inningsfestival.com. For fans looking to elevate their festival experience with additional perks, we're introducing GA+, with both 2-Day and 1-Day Ticket options. GA+ includes access to our brand-new private retreat with shade and seating at the main stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase, and complimentary water and soft drinks.

Fans can also head to the website and sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information. Follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements: Facebook|| Instagram|| Twitter.

Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza around the world, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, and Austin Food + Wine Festival.

Media Contacts:

Fresh and Clean Media
Bailey Wilson / bailey@freshcleanmedia.com
Sandee Fenton / sandee@freshcleanmedia.com﻿

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 17:57:05 UTC
