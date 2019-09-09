Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas!

09/09/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
Residency At The House Of Blues Las Vegas Begins In January 2020 Tickets on sale Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com

David Lee Roth- front man and voice of Van Halen - is coming to Las Vegas. Toastmaster general of the immoral majority Diamond Dave is bringing the rock to the House of Blues Las Vegas with a residency beginning on Jan. 8, 10, and 11 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS will delight fans with an explosive, two-guitar sound, for the first time ever, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you've only heard on the radio till now. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com with presales beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including 'Jump,' 'Panama,' and 'California Girls,' it is the sound of a generational prison break.

'A weekend with me,' laughed Roth, 'is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!'

'House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,' said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

ROCKS VEGAS 2020 performance dates (Show time 8 p.m.; Ages 18+):
- Jan. 8, 10-11
- March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth:ROCKS VEGAS start at $63.50, plus applicable fees and go on sale Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. A Citi® Card Member, SiriusXM, Fan Club and M Life presales begin Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The House of Blues, Blabbermouth and Live Nation presales begin Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

After years of touring, Roth's latest endeavors include a podcast titled The Roth Showthat discusses his life as a musician, as well as skincare line INK the Originalthat aims to protect and brighten tattoos. The international superstar remains a household name and icon in the music industry.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colorful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.

About House Of Blues:
Founded in 1992, the 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country's pre-eminent group of intimate music venues. Each features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location's restaurant and bar is adorned with signature original folk-art - part of the world's largest collection - combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing cuisine.

About Mandalay Bay:
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Mandalay Bay Events Center, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the recently expanded 2-million-square-foot Mandalay Bay Convention Center combine to make Mandalay Bay a distinctive Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

For media information about House of Blues Las Vegas:
Alissa Kelly / BriAnna Gentuso
PR Plus
702-696-1999
alissa@prpluslv.com/ BriAnna@prpluslv.com﻿

For media information about Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino:
Scott Ghertner
MGM Resorts International Public Relations
702-692-6750
ghertnes@mgmresorts.com

For media information about David Lee Roth:
Larry Solters / Erik Stein / Anna Loynes
Scoop Marketing
818-761-6100
PR@solters.com﻿

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:21:06 UTC
