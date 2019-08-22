Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : Dayton Community Presents “Gem City Shine” A Benefit Concert To Reclaim the Oregon District Hosted by Dave Chappelle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

In the wake of recent tragedy in Dayton's Oregon District, several community partners have come together to present Gem City Shine, an Oregon District Benefit Concert and Community Event, hosted by Dave Chappelle, on Sunday, August 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. This event is free, but a ticket is required for admission. Visit Ticketmaster.com to secure up to two free tickets for the event. Tickets to this event are restricted to residents of Dayton, Ohio, and the surrounding areas. Patrons must register via Verified Fan on Ticketmaster.

This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community's favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends. There will be several ways for attendees to contribute to bothThe Dayton Foundation's Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association, which is assisting local businesses with recovery.

Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.

In preparation for the event, Fifth Street will be closed between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue as early as 6 a.m. Sunday morning, with additional closures along Wayne Avenue between Fourth and Van Buren streets, and will reopen late Sunday night to early Monday morning. Free parking is available at the University of Dayton Arena lots A, B and C, with complimentary shuttles provided by Greater Dayton RTA.

Event guests are encouraged to shop at Oregon District stores and dine at the many restaurants and pubs. Additional food vendors and beer trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments for purchase. Commemorative t-shirts will also be free with a minimum donation of $20, with proceeds benefiting the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation. The food pavilion and family entertainment area will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Omega Music near the Fifth and Patterson intersection on the east side of the District. Guests are encouraged to visit this location to participate in a community art project. Beer trucks, soda/water stations, t-shirt stations, and donation stations will be located at several places throughout the District.

Volunteers are needed to make this event a success! Visit DowntownDayton.org to sign up for a preferred activity and time shift.

This is a weapon-free event; security stations with metal detectors will be set up at each gate. Attendees should plan for extra time to check in. For safety concerns, and to expedite the check-in process, please do not bring large purses, backpacks, or other large bags.

No professional cameras allowed except for credentialed members of the media. For the enjoyment of all audience members, Dave Chappelle encourages the attendees to 'live in the moment' and simply enjoy the experience rather than record via cellphone.

Gem City Shine is organized and hosted by the Oregon District Business Association, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the City of Dayton, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Police Department, the Dayton-Montgomery County Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Dayton Foundation, Greater Dayton RTA, and numerous other partners and donors.

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
07:58pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Dayton Community Presents “Gem City Shine&rdqu..
PU
02:48pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finneas Announces North American Headlining Tour Dat..
PU
08/20LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Launches Cha..
PU
08/16LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency..
PR
08/15LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Dead & Company Adds Fall Concerts
PU
08/14LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Chicago's Premier Music Venue To Be Renamed Byline B..
PU
08/13THE GREAT KHALID FOUNDATION AND RIGH : A Night For Suncity Benefit Concert With ..
PU
08/12LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : And Ticketmaster Australasia Announce Partnership Wi..
PU
08/08LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Fillmore Minneapolis To Become One Of America's ..
PU
08/07LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Penn state university and ticketmaster to expand dig..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 822 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 77,5 M
Debt 2019 85,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 197x
P/E ratio 2020 112x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 15 041 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,20  $
Last Close Price 71,45  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.45.87%15 123
VIVENDI21.05%34 873
ROKU INC352.28%16 108
BOLLORÉ10.86%12 581
VIACOM2.06%10 645
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)18.72%7 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group