Live Nation Entertainment : Electronic Asia Inks Deal with Budweiser for Creamfields Festivals

HONG KONG, CHINA (September 13, 2018) - Live Nation Electronic Asia today announced a multi-year partnership making Budweiser the official brand and exclusive presenting sponsor of this year's Creamfields signature events and Cream Tour in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Since the first Super Club event in 1992, Creamfields has become one of the world's biggest dance music festivals. Building on the success of the sold-out inaugural shows in Hong Kong and Taipei in December 2017, Creamfields announced plans to return to China in 2018. The 2018 global expansion plan includes a stacked schedule of events that will travel to even more cities in Asia, while creating a new chapter in the region's dance music history.

In recent years, Budweiser has amped up their support of electronic music, inspiring customers to 'unleash your true self' through the genre. Budweiser has sponsored an extensive number of dance music festivals, earning themselves a vast number of dedicated followers in Asia. As one of the biggest names in the electronic festival world, Creamfields has undoubtedly solidified its presence in China and will help Budweiser grow their presence even more.

Together, Creamfields and Budweiser will focus on building entirely new content for dedicated electronic music fans throughout Asia. The two brands are committed to sharing their passion for music and entertainment, and aim to bring thousands of visitors and festivals goers some of the best musical talent and live experiences available. Budweiser is creating immersive and interactive experiences to encourage attendees to authentically express themselves while at Creamfields. These activations will be featured throughout the festival grounds, with special Budweiser Pavilions at each event serving as a main hub for activities.

'As one of the world's premier entertainment and sports marketers, Budwesier is constantly looking for opportunities to create new connections with fans around the globe. EDM fans have proven to be some of the most engaging fans on the planet, and together with Creamfields we plan to tap into this rapidly growing music market in Asia like never before,' said Joseph Lee, Marketing VP, Budweiser Brand APAC North. 'Through sports, music, and most importantly, friendships - beer is part of some of life's greatest moments and Budweiser's passion will energize fans as they celebrate their favourite DJs. Millions enjoy Budweiser every day, and we're honoured to help fans create life-long memories as they enjoy our beer while listening to live music.'

Jim Wong, Managing Director, Live Nation Electronic Asia, said, 'We are delighted to welcome Budweiser as a key Creamfields partner across our Greater China events. This is a premium partnership bringing together two premier brands who strive for authenticity and are truly dedicated to the genre of EDM - but most importantly to its artists and fans.'

Scott Barton, Managing Director, Cream Group added, 'It is an exciting time for electronic music in Greater China, especially as the market for EDM events has grown significantly over the years. As we continue to expand and grow our festival brand, naturally, we want Budweiser to grow with us throughout this collaboration. Partnering with one of the world's premier drink brands will help us guarantee even more unique and exciting experiences for our fans as they explore our events.'

Budweiser-sponsored Creamfields Signature Events include:

Guangzhou, China - 6 to 7 April, 2018

Taipei, Taiwan - 15 to 16 September, 2018

Xiamen, China - 22 September, 2018

Shanghai, China - TBC

Hong Kong, China - 15 to 16 December, 2018

Budweiser-sponsored Cream Tour Events include:

Changsha, China - 1 May, 2018

Hangzhou, China - TBC

Nanning, China - TBC

With other potential events to be confirmed in other China markets.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand - brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including 'kraeusening' for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Creamfields

Creamfields is the world's leading dance music festival series, as well as the biggest in the UK featuring DJ performances and live acts. Since its inception in 1998, Creamfields has scooped many awards along the way, including Best Dance Event several years running in the UK Festival Awards, winning the prestigious Music Week Award for Festival of The Year and last year scooping the award for 'Best Major Festival' in the UK Festival Awards beating off the likes of Glastonbury, Reading and Isle Of White Festival, a first for an electronic music festival. It has been held in numerous countries all around the world, including Europe, South America, Middle East and Oceania. Since its inception, Creamfields has attracted over 3 million fans around the world with its flagship UK event selling out every year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com