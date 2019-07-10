Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Expands Presence In New Zealand With New ‘Soper Reserve' Summer Festival Series

07/10/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today the launch of a new summer music festival series coming to Soper Reserve, Tauranga in 2020 as the entertainment company continues to grow festival offerings for artists and fans across the region.

The Soper Reserve Series will launch in January 2020 and is set to attract 28,000 live music fans over an eight-show period. The 3,500 capacity greenfield site located in Mt Maunganui, home to summer holiday hotspot Bay of Plenty, will be programmed exclusively by Live Nation who pledge to bring a diverse range of local and international acts to one of the country's most popular summer holiday destinations.

Live Nation New Zealand's Co-Head of Promotions, Mark Kneebone commented: 'The Soper Reserve Series is going to be a terrific addition not only to the region but the overall New Zealand music landscape. By utilising Live Nation's global expertise and resources, we are extremely excited to be bringing a world-class event to Soper Reserve that will attract a diverse range of acts, including some of the biggest names in music locally and globally.'

Live Nation New Zealand is responsible for staging hundreds of concerts in the country each year. In2018 alone the company helped tour Maroon 5, Post Malone, SZA, Red Hot Chili Peppers with Fleetwood Mac, Metallica, U2, Troye Sivan and Little Mix. Last year, Live Nation acquired a stake in New Zealand's landmark music festival Rhythm & Vines and successfully staged Childish Gambino's festival, PHAROS, in Tāpapakanga Regional Park in Orere, just outside of Auckland.

Live Nation Australasia's CEO Roger Field added: 'Continuing to develop New Zealand as a touring market of international profile remains a priority for Live Nation. Finding a fantastic new venue such as Soper Reserve and creating ground-breaking and exceptional experiences like the new summer festival series is the cornerstone of our strategy. We are particularly excited when these opportunities land outside of major capital cities and we look forward to bringing a truly memorable experience to the Tauranga region in 2020 and beyond.'

The first line-up announcement for the Soper Reserve Series is scheduled for early August. To sign up for updates or for more information visit https://www.soperreserve.co.nz/.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For all media tour-related enquiries, contact:

Live Nation Australasia
Ciara Pratt
ciara.pratt@livenation.co.nz
+64 21 171 4332

For Soper Reserve booking enquiries, contact:
Alice Francis
+64 21 171 4247

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:37:06 UTC
