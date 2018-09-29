Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Fenway Sports Group and Live Nation Announce Plans to Explore Development of Theater Adjacent to Fenway Park

09/29/2018 | 12:42am CEST

BOSTON, MA (September 28, 2018)- Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Fenway Sports Management, and NESN, today announced plans for its real estate division, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate (FSGRE), to actively explore the development of a state-of-the-art performing arts center, in partnership with Live Nation. The 'Fenway Theater' will be located on land adjacent to Fenway Park and behind the bleachers, commonly known as the Triangle Lot, located on the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich Streets.

'The success of Fenway Park as a year-round venue has paved the way for this project, which will ensure the Lansdowne Street area remains a true entertainment district in Boston,' said Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner. 'To have an intimate, indoor performing arts space for smaller-scale events will allow for a wider array of uses throughout the year. We are fortunate to be working with one of the most talented executives in the music and entertainment industry through our collaboration with Don Law and Live Nation. We are grateful for his passion and partnership.'

Formal design plans and development timelines for the approximately 5,000 capacity Fenway Theater are in process, and dialogue with the City of Boston, its respective agencies, and the community are underway. The new space will have a variety of uses and offer the opportunity to partner with local schools, colleges, and other neighborhood organizations to create an epicenter for the performing arts community.

'We look forward to working with Mayor Walsh, the Boston Planning & Development Agency, other city agencies, and our neighbors on the design concepts and operational plans as we embark on the formal approval process for this exciting project,' said Werner.

The Fenway Theater will be owned by FSG and operated by a newly formed joint venture, Fenway Music Company, a partnership between Fenway Sports Management (FSM) and Crossroads Presents, one of Live Nation's concert promotion and venue management companies, based in Boston and managed by Live Nation New England President Don Law. Fenway Music Company will book, manage, and operate the Fenway Theater, as well as the House of Blues Boston on Lansdowne Street.

'For a decade and half, we've enjoyed a successful partnership with the leadership team at Fenway Sports Group, and we are pleased to now expand on that relationship through this new venture,' said Crossroads and Live Nation New England President Don Law. 'We look forward to making the Fenway Theater an essential stop for artists planning tours in the Boston area.'

The initial design concept and an aerial view of the Fenway Theater location is attached.

--FSG--

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 22:41:04 UTC
