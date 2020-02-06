Live Nation Entertainment : Global Icon Shania Twain Announces 14 New Show Dates For Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Shania Twain celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Woman in Me this week, which is the first of a diamond trilogy of albums, the top-selling female country artist of all-time also announces 14 new dates for her residency show, Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

With Shania herself serving as creative director, Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency is a concert celebration that keeps fans on their feet throughout the entire show, taking them on a spectacular journey through Shania's decades-long career. Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the spectacular, high-energy production is a compilation of Shania's most celebrated hits including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much," and features a seven-piece band and eight male dancers. Throughout the unforgettable evening, Shania dazzles the audience with eight different costumes designed by Marc Bouwer.

"One heck of a show …Twain's big Vegas party." – The Boot

"…it carries a strong party vibe through much of it, and the fact that she begins the show with 'Rock This Country' gives a sense of what's to come." – People.com

"Shania Twain throws a big pop party with her 'Let's Go!' residency … she's clearly all about throwing a big musical party with her fans." – Las Vegas Sun

"The show illustrates Twain's seemingly seamless range as an artist." – Las Vegas Review-Journal

"A dancing, singing and country kind of night!" – Fox 5 Vegas

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PST. Citi is the official presale credit card of Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PST until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PST through Citi Entertainment ®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. An exclusive presale for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PST through 10 p.m. PST. General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The additional 14 performances going on sale are:

Aug. 2020: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sept. 2020: 2, 5, 6

Dec. 2020: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Shania Kids Can. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in time of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, group activities as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com

SHANIA TWAIN

Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain's albums include Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut; The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" Shania's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out World Tour.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pitbull and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Scorpions with special guests Queensrÿche and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

