LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Globally Celebrated Piknic Électronik Makes Its Stateside Debut October 27-28 at Auditorium Shores

09/11/2018 | 01:52am CEST

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

(September 10, 2018 - Austin, TX) Piknic Électronik, a unique two-day picnic in the park with electronic live music, local food and drink, family-friendly activities and immersive, social experiences will make its stateside debut in Austin, TX on October 27-28 at beautiful Auditorium Shores. The inaugural Piknic Électronik Austin will feature an eclectic mix of techno, house and disco, showcasing 12 national and local artists on 2 stages. The full lineup will be released soon. Tickets are on sale today via Front Gate Tickets.

Curated food selections provided by Central Market will be available for pre-order, and some of Austin's top local food purveyors, including Torchy's Tacos, Salt Lick BBQ, Shawarma Point, Ranch Hand and Burro Cheese Kitchen will have food trucks on hand to satisfy every craving. Wine selections, as well as cocktail and mocktail buckets will be available for purchase onsite.

Piknic Électronik Austin is family friendly and features a Petit Piknic area just for kids. Children 10 and under enter free with a ticketed adult (limit 2 per adult).

Originating more than 15 years ago, Piknic Électronik is a summer-long series that has become the flagship event of Montreal's summer cultural circuit and has since expanded to culturally rich markets including Melbourne and Santiago. In partnership with the creators and founders of Piknic Électronik Montréal, C3 Presents will deliver a reimagined 2-day experience for the inaugural Piknic Électronik Austin.

'Austin is the perfect city for our first ever Piknic Électronik on American soil. With its world-renowned vibrant cultural scene and its reputation as a particularly festive and inviting city, it is a perfect fit for our brand and C3, a particularly great partner to build it with,' said Pascal Lefebvre, CEO and Founder of Piknic Électronik.

General Admission 1-Day Tickets are $15 (plus taxes and fees) are available now through Front Gate Tickets. Pre-ordered food selections for adults and children as well as a commemorative Piknic Électronik Austin blanket will be available to add to the ticket at initial purchase.

Follow Piknic Électronik Austin on social media for all of the latest updates: Facebook || Instagram || Twitter. #piknicatx

###

Piknic Électronik

Piknic Électronik was founded in Montreal in 2003 by a group of electronic music enthusiasts who were looking to make it more accessible by bringing it out in broad daylight. Its aim is to open up the genre by offering an immersive social experience. Now a major cultural and festive summer event in Montreal, Piknic Électronik has had successful editions in Barcelona, Lisbon, Melbourne, Santiago and Dubai. Its innovative and popular formula has evolved into a friendly international expansion that has made the event and its name a source of local pride in each city where it has set its roots and grown.

Media Contact:
Sandee Fenton
Fresh and Clean Media / C3 Presents
sandee@freshcleanmedia.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:51:08 UTC
