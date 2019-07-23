Live Nation Entertainment : Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X - With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer never sounded so good. FESTIVAL X lands this November as the first major touring festival on the Australian summer music calendar and features the biggest superstars. The inaugural festival line-up features Aussie favourite and multiple Grammy, Billboard and Brit Award winner, the inimitable CALVIN HARRIS, plus a range of Grammy, Billboard and ARIA Award winning artists, currently performing on the biggest international stages and festivals across the world.

Committed to bringing a quality event across multiple stages as well as a safe, friendly and well-priced experience for their guests, Festival X caters to fans from all genres and styles of music with a line-up which reflect this. Whether you're into dance, hip-hop or pop – get ready – as this is THE music festival to kickstart your summer and to celebrate with your friends.

First release tickets for all dates go on sale at 12pm Thursday, August 1 – starting from as little as $154.95 in Brisbane and $159.95 in Sydney and Melbourne.

Optus Perks is bringing an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale to Optus customers from 12pm Monday, July 29 until 12pm Wednesday, July 31. For more information on how to purchase, visit optusperks.com.au or download My Optus App today.

Formed as a collaboration between industry leaders and teams behind some of Australia's leading festivals, concerts and events, Hardware (Piknic Electronik, Babylon), Onelove (Stereosonic) and Live Nation (Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and Download) have partnered to launch Festival X. In its first year, the festival will travel to showgrounds in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, showcasing the best artists from across the world and within Australia to fans right across the Eastern seaboard.

Founder of Hardware Corp, Richie McNeill said, "As they say, good things come to those who wait! We're super excited to be working with Onelove again and the Live Nation team, to put together an incredible mix of music in the electronic, pop and urban realms. There are so many amazing artists right now and some amazing creatives we have been working with. Something very special is happening here and we're super excited about it!"

"As we kick off the Summer festival season in Australia once more, we hope to create an event that showcases entertainment on the scale we're known internationally for, with massive artists, epic event production and a focus firmly on FUN! Australia's most successful electronic music promoters teaming up with the world's largest touring company can only mean a great day for everyone. Festival X is looking "Xtra-Large" and we can't wait!" said Frank Cotela, Founder of Onelove.

With Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australasia adding, "Festival X sets to wow Australian fans with the best local and international talent, while showcasing a new and exciting festival experience. X is the ultimate pre-summer party fans have been waiting for and deserve. Australia, get ready!"

FESTIVAL X – 2019 RNA SHOWGROUNDS, BRISBANE FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29 SYDNEY SHOWGROUNDS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30 MELBOURNE SHOWGROUNDS SUNDAY DECEMBER 1

