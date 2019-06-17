Live Nation Entertainment : Heart Extend Massive “Love Alive” Summer Tour Into The Fall

HEART-ANN and NANCY WILSON-will extend their massive 'Love Alive' cross-country summer tour into the fall with dates now taking the group through October. New dates include stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul and more with Joan Jett & The Blackheartsjoining as very special guests and Lucie Silvasopening.

Tickets for the newly announced shows (indicated below) go on sale beginning Friday, June 21at 10:00 AM(local time) at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the initial dates are on sale now. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18at 10:00 AMlocal time until Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 PMlocal time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The group's first tour in three years kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MOand will include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Los Angelesat the historic Hollywood Bowl, before wrapping October 13.

Read an interview with ANNand NANCYhere.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar line-upwith Joan Jett & The Blackheartsjoining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle Kingand Lucie Silvasas special guests. See full itinerary and details below for a breakdown of which shows these artists will be appearing on with HEART.

HEARTwill partner with REVERBfor this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.

HEART 'LOVE ALIVE' 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE Tue 7/9 St. Louis, MO +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Thu 7/11 Chicago, IL +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sun 7/14 Toronto, ON +# Budweiser Stage Tue 7/16 Montreal, QC +# Centre Bell Wed 7/17 Mansfield, MA +# Xfinity Center Sat 7/20 Hartford, CT +# Xfinity Theatre Sun 7/21 Saratoga Springs, NY +& Saratoga Performing Arts Center Tue 7/23 Bangor, ME +# Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Wed 7/24 Gilford, NH +# Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Fri 7/26 Darien Center, NY ^# Darien Lake Amphitheater Sat 7/27 Cincinnati, OH # Riverbend Music Theater Mon 7/29 Bethel, NY +# Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Tue 7/30 Syracuse, NY +# St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Thu 8/1 Burgettstown, PA ^# KeyBank Pavilion Fri 8/2 Camden, NJ ^# BB&T Pavilion Sun 8/4 Cleveland, OH ^# Blossom Music Theater Mon 8/5 Detroit, MI ^# DTE Energy Music Pavilion Wed 8/7 Indianapolis, IN ^# Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Thu 8/8 Nashville, TN ^# Ascend Amphitheater Sat 8/10 Raleigh, NC ^# Coastal Credit Union Music Park Sun 8/11 Virginia Beach, VA ^# Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Tue 8/13 Columbia, MD ^# Merriweather Post Pavilion Wed 8/14 Charlotte, NC ^# PNC Music Pavilion Fri 8/16 West Palm Beach, FL # Coral Sky Amphitheater Sat 8/17 Tampa, FL ^# MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater Mon 8/19 Atlanta, GA %# Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Tue 8/20 Birmingham, AL %# Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Thu 8/22 Houston, TX ^# Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Fri 8/23 Dallas, TX # Dos Equis Pavilion Sun 8/25 Albuquerque, NM ^# Isleta Amphitheater Tue 8/27 Chula Vista, CA ^# North Island Credit Union Amphitheater Wed 8/28 Phoenix, AZ ^# Ak-Chin Pavilion Thu 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater Sat 8/31 Denver, CO ^# Pepsi Center Tue 9/3 Portland, OR ^# Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Wed 9/4 Tacoma, WA ^# Tacoma Dome Fri 9/6 Concord, CA ^# Concord Pavilion Sun 9/8 Las Vegas, NV ^ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Mon 9/9 Hollywood, CA ^# Hollywood Bowl

HEART's additional tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE THU 9/26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^ FRI 9/27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center^ SAT 9/28 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center^ TUE 10/1 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena^& WED 10/2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center* FRI 10/4 Memphis, TN FedExForum^& SAT 10/5 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME^ MON 10/7 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena* TUE 10/8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre^& SAT 10/12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum^& SUN 10/13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center^& *non-Live Nation show, onsale 6/28

+with Sheryl Crow ^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts &Lucie Silvas opening #Elle King opening %with Brandi Carlile

About HEART:

When Annand Nancy Wilsonformed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1976's Dreamboat Anniewas released, they became stars. With hits like 'Magic Man,' 'Crazy On You,' 'Barracuda,' 'Alone,' 'What About Love,' and 'These Dreams,' the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the seventies and eighties selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir Kicking & Dreaming: A Story of Heart, Soul and Rock & Rollbecame a New York Timesbestseller, and in 2013the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

About JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS:

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics 'Bad Reputation,' 'I Love Rock 'N' Roll,' 'I Hate Myself For Loving You,' and 'Crimson and Clover.' Her independent record label, Blackheart Records, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987's Light Of Day, and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Show. She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as Oprah (the last season) and Law and Order.

As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs' LA punk masterpiece, GI.

Her music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. A version of 'I Hate Myself for Loving You' was reworked for NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song, 'Waiting All Day for Sunday Night', and was performed for 9 seasons by the likes of Pink, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood. Her music is heard in countless films and TV shows including Easy - A, Kick Ass, The Runaways, Shrek, Baby Mama, and many more.

Since co-founding the Runaways, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet, at age 15, Jett's determination and drive have kept her in the public eye. Jett was able to see her story told in The Runaways, the film based on (lead singer of The Runaways) Cherie Currie's book Neon Angel starring Kristen Stewart as Jett, and her fellow A-lister Dakota Fanning as Currie. Jett was close to the project: She served as an executive producer. Jett and the Blackhearts released their latest record, 'Unvarnished,' in 2013 and continue touring the globe to throngs of adoring fans.

Joan Jett has spent her lifetime breaking barriers and challenging expectations - this is, after all, a woman who is both a spokesperson for PETA and a devoted supporter of the US Military. She's fought hard for all of her historic accomplishments, yet she remains humble and appreciative.

'I've had a blessed career,' she says. 'I consider myself so lucky to have been able to do things my own way.'

