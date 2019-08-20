Live Nation Entertainment : House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Launches Charity's First Artists Council For Empowering Youth Throughout U.S.

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation today announced its first-ever Ambassadors Council featuring a virtual who's who of GRAMMY®, American Music, Academy of Country Music and Billboard Music Award-winning artists including Benny Blanco, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Chris Janson, Khalid, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Carlos Santana and Umphrey's McGee.



Each Music Forward Ambassador will contribute in a variety of ways including mentoring aspiring artists, speaking at educational youth workshops, donating funds from ticket sales and providing exclusive music memorabilia for auction. The council, boasting artists that have sold over 100 million albums, will be using their various platforms to call attention to the foundation's vital work.



As part of the House of Blues and Live Nation Entertainment family, the Music Forward Foundation is focused on providing young people from diverse communities interested in music industry careers with artist development, educational and mentoring programs.



'I'm honored to join together with the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation to inspire young people to channel their passion for music into a career and to use their voice to make a positive difference in the world,' said Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana.



'It's important to have foundations that involve music,' said multi-platinum artist Khalid. 'There are so many kids who don't have the resources or information to get started in the music business. There is this huge world of creative opportunities that you can pursue a career in, and there are so many amazing jobs in the music world that I imagine young people would be excited to pursue if they knew about them.'



'I am thrilled to join Music Forward's Ambassadors Council that represents such a wide variety of musical genres,' said country music superstar Martina McBride. 'Breaking into the music business is challenging, and Music Forward's free programs offer aspiring youth the tools and mentorship opportunities needed to help fulfill their career goals. I am honored to be part of an organization that is committed to offering pathways into the industry I love so much.'



Actress/singer Sofia Carson adds, 'The youth of today are a powerful and unstoppable force that I am honored to be a part of. Combining our collective voices with the unparalleled moving force that is music, I believe we can uplift this generation to create lasting and positive social change.'



Music Forward provides free vocational training in the music industry to underserved youth, improving economic opportunity and building a more diverse pipeline of talent for the creative economy. It has impacted over 1 million young lives and invested $25 million in transformational music programs during the last 25 years. One hundred percent of the foundation's alumni are employed or in school, and 94% regularly leverage skills and knowledge that they've gained from Music Forward.



'The Music Forward Foundation is ecstatic to work with such a passionate and diverse group of artists on our inaugural Ambassadors Council,' said Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. 'With their support we can increase our impact on the communities we serve and empower more young people to use music as a conduit for success.'



'I grew up knowing that more than anything I wanted to be a musician, but I didn't have the resources or access for help, so I taught myself how to play,' said Academy of Country Music Award-winner Chris Janson. 'It makes me realize how blessed I am not only to be able to share my passion with others but to help Music Forward inspire and support kids whose passions lie in their love of music.'



'It's such an honor to work with a foundation whose mission it is to support the passion of kids and young adults trying to navigate their way through the music business,' said two-time GRAMMY award-winner Lauren Daigle. 'For me, I'm so thankful to have had the opportunity to do what I've always loved; so to be able to help others realize their own dreams, I'm not sure that there's anything more fulfilling.'



