Live Nation Entertainment : Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls Tour' With Special Guest Cupcakke

Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls Tour' With Special Guest Cupcakke
0
09/11/2018 | 11:12pm CEST
Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, September 14
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 11, 2018) - Today, multi-platinum and Grammy nominated hip-hop sensation, Iggy Azalea announces her first North American headlining run in four years with, The Bad Girls Tour, featuring special guest CupcakKe. The tour announcement comes a few short weeks after the release of her EP Survive the Summer featuring the chart topping hit, 'Kream' feat. Tyga which opened with more than 8.1 million U.S. streams within the first week.
The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off October 27th in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping December 4th in Houston, TX. See full itinerary below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, September 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citiâpresales will be available starting Wednesday, September 12th at 10am local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Thursday, September 13th at 10am local time.
IGGY AZALEA 'THE BAD GIRLSTOUR' DATES:
Saturday, October 27
Hollywood, FL
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Monday, October 29
Atlanta, GA
Coca-Cola Roxy
Tuesday, October 30
Nashville, TN
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thursday, November 1
Washington, D.C.
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Saturday, November 3
Upper Darby, PA
Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless
Tuesday, November 6
New York, NY
United Palace
Thursday, November 8
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, November 9
Boston, MA
Orpheum Theatre
Monday, November 12
Toronto, ON
REBEL
Wednesday, November 14
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
Friday, November 16
Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Saturday, November 17
Chicago, IL
Aragon Ballroom
Monday, November 19
Minneapolis, MN
Armory
Tuesday, November 20
St. Louis, MO
Stifel Theatre
Friday, November 23
Denver, CO
Fillmore Auditorium
Saturday, November 24
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
Tuesday, November 27
San Jose, CA
City National Civic
Thursday, November 29
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Saturday, December 1
Phoenix, AZ
Comerica Theatre
Monday, December 3
Dallas, TX
South Side Ballroom
Tuesday, December 4
Houston, TX
Revention Music Center
