Live Nation Entertainment : Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls Tour' With Special Guest Cupcakke

Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, September 14

LOS ANGELES, CA (September 11, 2018) - Today, multi-platinum and Grammy nominated hip-hop sensation, Iggy Azalea announces her first North American headlining run in four years with, The Bad Girls Tour, featuring special guest CupcakKe. The tour announcement comes a few short weeks after the release of her EP Survive the Summer featuring the chart topping hit, 'Kream' feat. Tyga which opened with more than 8.1 million U.S. streams within the first week.

The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off October 27th in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping December 4th in Houston, TX. See full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, September 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citiâ presales will be available starting Wednesday, September 12th at 10am local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Thursday, September 13th at 10am local time.

IGGY AZALEA 'THE BAD GIRLS TOUR' DATES:

Saturday, October 27 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Monday, October 29 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Tuesday, October 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium Thursday, November 1 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor Saturday, November 3 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless Tuesday, November 6 New York, NY United Palace Thursday, November 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, November 9 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre Monday, November 12 Toronto, ON REBEL Wednesday, November 14 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Friday, November 16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Saturday, November 17 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom Monday, November 19 Minneapolis, MN Armory Tuesday, November 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Friday, November 23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium Saturday, November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Tuesday, November 27 San Jose, CA City National Civic Thursday, November 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium Saturday, December 1 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Monday, December 3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom Tuesday, December 4 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

