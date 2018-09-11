Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Live Nation Entertainment : Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls Tour' With Special Guest Cupcakke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, September 14

LOS ANGELES, CA (September 11, 2018) - Today, multi-platinum and Grammy nominated hip-hop sensation, Iggy Azalea announces her first North American headlining run in four years with, The Bad Girls Tour, featuring special guest CupcakKe. The tour announcement comes a few short weeks after the release of her EP Survive the Summer featuring the chart topping hit, 'Kream' feat. Tyga which opened with more than 8.1 million U.S. streams within the first week.

The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off October 27th in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping December 4th in Houston, TX. See full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, September 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citiâ presales will be available starting Wednesday, September 12th at 10am local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Thursday, September 13th at 10am local time.

IGGY AZALEA 'THE BAD GIRLS TOUR' DATES:

Saturday, October 27

Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Monday, October 29

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

Tuesday, October 30

Nashville, TN

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Thursday, November 1

Washington, D.C.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Saturday, November 3

Upper Darby, PA

Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless

Tuesday, November 6

New York, NY

United Palace

Thursday, November 8

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, November 9

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre

Monday, November 12

Toronto, ON

REBEL

Wednesday, November 14

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless

Friday, November 16

Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, November 17

Chicago, IL

Aragon Ballroom

Monday, November 19

Minneapolis, MN

Armory

Tuesday, November 20

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Friday, November 23

Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium

Saturday, November 24

Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex

Tuesday, November 27

San Jose, CA

City National Civic

Thursday, November 29

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Saturday, December 1

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Monday, December 3

Dallas, TX

South Side Ballroom

Tuesday, December 4

Houston, TX

Revention Music Center

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For Iggy Azalea, contact:

Jeff Raymond, jraymond@rogersandcowan.com

Jessica Sciacchitano, JSciacchitano@rogersandcowan.com

For Live Nation, contact:

Emily Bender, emilybender@livenation.com

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 21:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
11:12pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls ..
PU
01:52aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Globally Celebrated Piknic Électronik Makes Its Stat..
PU
09/07LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced
PR
09/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : STING & SHAGGY's 44/876 Joint Tour Kicks Off Septemb..
PR
09/05INTRODUCING : The Fortitude Music Hall
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brockhampton Announces New North American Fall Tour
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Its Participation In Goldman Sachs Communa..
PR
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Academy Music Group Expands Venue Portfolio in Manch..
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Switzerland Signs Up Three Major Ice Ho..
PU
08/29LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Launches Ann..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Eventbrite Files Proposed Terms For $200 Million IPO 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
09/05Fox invests $100M in Twitch rival Caffeine 
08/27Sirius XM CEO Renewed For Another Year 
08/24Eventbrite Aims For $200 Million U.S. IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 465 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 2,37 M
Debt 2018 948 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3 781,20
P/E ratio 2019 171,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 10 514 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.13%10 514
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.12%82 853
VIVENDI-2.59%33 087
VIACOM-5.65%11 918
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 427
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.14.02%7 327
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.