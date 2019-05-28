Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : International Artist Mon Laferte Announces U.S. Headline Tour “La Gira De Norma”

0
05/28/2019
Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, May 31st atLiveNation.com

Chilean songstress and international rising star Mon Laferteannounced today her U.S. headline tour. Mon Laferte most recently performed at the Coachella Valley Arts & Music and released her critically acclaimed album 'Norma' produced by Omar Rodriguez.

Produced by Live Nation, the 11-city trek will kick off on August 10thin Seattle, WA and make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Atlanta and more before wrapping on August 29thin Silver Springs, MD. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31stat 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the La Gira de Norma Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 28that 10am PST until Thursday, May 30that 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Widely respected for her powerful vocals and fearless musical fusions of Latin Alternative Rock with a retro style and multi-genre influences. Mon Laferte recently released her latest single 'Funeral'(Spotify - Apple Music), which finds her reverting to her given first name for a personal passion project experimenting with many of Latin music's most beloved dance styles. To further inspire a classic feel to the 10 song set, in 'Norma', Mon Laferte choose to record these feverish single take tracks of cumbia, salsa, Mambo and more in the hallowed space of Los Angeles' famed Capitol Studios which was home of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles and more.

http://www.monlaferte.com - Facebook - Twitter - Instagram

Mon Laferte 2019 La Gira de NormaU.S. Tour

DATE CITY VENUE
Sat Aug 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
Tue Aug 13 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
Thu Aug 15 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sun Aug 18 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
Thu Aug 22 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
Fri Aug 23 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena
Sat Aug 24 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
Sun Aug 25 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theater
Tue Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
Tue Aug 29 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

About Mon Laferte

Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, known professionally as Mon Laferte, is a Chilean singer-songwriter who is currently the most listened to Chilean artist on Spotify worldwide. Her sultry, gritty, passionate and powerful vocals have become her personal signature. Laferte formally started her solo career, with Tornasol (2013) and 2015's Mon Laferte, Vol. 1. On 2017's La Trenza, she collaborated with Enrique Bunbury, Juanes, and Manuel Garcia. It peaked at number 13 on the Latin Pop Albums chart. 'Mi Buen Amor,' featuring Bunbury, took home the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song.
During extensive touring that took her all over the globe, including and most recently Coachella, Laferte experienced the end of a long-term relationship. Moved by the experience, she began writing songs .The end result, 'Norma', is a live concept album recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Released in fall 2018, it narrates the different stages of an amorous relationship tough musical styles that include cumbia, salsa and bolero, among others.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation U.S. Concerts Media Contacts:

Emily Bender, emilybender@livenation.com

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 18:18:03 UTC
