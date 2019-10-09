Live Nation Entertainment : Lana Del Rey Announces Next U.S. Leg Of Her ‘NORMAN ROCKWELL! TOUR'

Fall 2019 U.S. Dates
Tickets Go On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, October 11th at LiveNation.com
Following a complete sell out of her initial dates, Lana Del Rey has announced the next U.S. leg of her 'Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour' with an additional run of shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the additional eleven-city outing will kick off November 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico and make stops in Denver, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 19th in Nashville Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Lana's sixth studio album 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' was released this past August to high praises, with Pitchfork calling her 'One of America's greatest living songwriters.' The highly anticipated album includes songs such as 'Venice Bitch,' 'Mariners Apartment Complex,' and her hit cover of Sublime's 'Doin' Time'.
Lana Del Rey 2019 U.S. Tour Dates :
Sun Nov 03 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
Mon Nov 04 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
Wed Nov 06 Sioux Falls, SD The District
Fri Nov 08 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Nov 10 Des Moines, IA Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom
Mon Nov 11 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Wed Nov 13 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
Thu Nov 14 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Sat Nov 16 Wichita, KS The Cotillion
Sun Nov 17 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Tue Nov 19 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
Lana Del Rey Media Contacts:
Stephen Huvane, Stephen@Slate-pr.com / 3104610105
Scott Newman, Scott@slate-pr.com / 3108697332
Live Nation U.S. Concerts Media Contacts:
Emily Bender, emilybender@livenation.com
Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com
Disclaimer
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:25:10 UTC