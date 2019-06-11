Live Nation Entertainment : Launches New Electronic Division In The UK

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, has launched Electronic Nation, a new division focused on expanding offerings of all electronic genres across the UK. Electronic Nation will be led by Cream MD Scott Barton, one of the biggest players in the electronic live event field. With over 25 years' experience, Scott handles the likes of Creamfields and Steel Yard festivals, as well as UK touring for some of the biggest names in dance music. The new division will be based in London and will encompass all electronic music at Live Nation UK, from Creamfields to artist tours, clubs and shows.

Since its inception in 1998, the UK edition of Creamfields is now one of the biggest electronic music events in the world. Taking place at the end of August, the festival attracts the biggest names in dance music, including Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris - both of whom return in 2019 as UK exclusives - Tiësto, deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, The Chainsmokers, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, and countless others from a wide range of electronic genres.

Elsewhere in the UK, events such as Steel Yard, a bespoke 15,000 capacity arena that debuted at Creamfields, has made its own mark on the UK dance scene. With regular appearances in Liverpool and London, Steel Yard hosts sell-out events featuring the likes of Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, and the return of the iconic Space Ibiza in 2019 for a show headlined by Carl Cox.

Meanwhile the club side of Cream continues to grow. The company is responsible for multiple tours and club shows across the country, with artists such as deadmau5, Marshmello, Porter Robinson DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, and countless others all benefiting from Cream's invaluable and unmatched experience.

Internationally, Creamfields has made its mark across the globe, with editions in Chile, Abu Dhabi, Ibiza, Malta, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Australia, Hong Kong, and multiple cities in China.

'With Scott's outstanding record managing global brands Cream and Creamfields, this new division is a major advance for Live Nation and for artists and acts in this genre' said Denis Desmond, Chairman Live Nation UK and Ireland.

Barton's aim for the Electronic Nation is to build upon Live Nation's continued expansion into the electronic arena, with the aim of connecting big name dance acts to more fans across the UK through tours and festivals.

'Electronic music has always been at the heart of what we do. We have a dedicated team who work hard to connect fans to electronic music events across the UK. As the scene continues to grow, the knowledge and experience we have is key to our success' said Barton.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



Live Nation Media Contact:

Jo Dipple

+44 (0)7796 937 160

Jo.Dipple@LiveNation.co.uk﻿



Live Nation Investor Relations:

IR@livenation.com

Live Nation Electronic UK Media Contact

Gill Nightingale:gill@cream.co.uk

Mike Davies:mike@cream.co.uk

+44 (0) 151 707 1309

Read more about Corporate