Live Nation Entertainment : Madonna's Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
08/27/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the highly specialized production elements being delayed, Live Nation has confirmed that the first 3 concerts of Madonna's Madame X Tour – a series of rare and intimate performances – have been delayed and that the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
The shows previously scheduled for September 12th and 14th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10th and 12th respectively. Tickets for the September 12th performance will be honored at the October 10th event. Tickets for the previously scheduled September 14th concert will be honored at the October 12th show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile. Unfortunately, due to scheduling limitations and venue availability, the show previously scheduled for September 15th is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show.
Statement from Madonna:
Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!!
Thank you so much for your understanding.
Fans requiring additional information may contact Ticketmaster as follows:
Ticketmaster Fan Support Hours (local time)
Mon - Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM / Sat: 9 AM - 8 PM / Sun: 9 AM - 6 PM
MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES
Sept. 17
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 18
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- Citi Sound Vault Event
Sept. 19
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 21
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 22
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 24
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 25
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 26
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 28
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 01
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 02
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 03
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 05
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 06
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 07
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 10*
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- Rescheduled from September 12
Oct. 12*
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
- Rescheduled from September 14
*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.
Oct. 15
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 16
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 23
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Nov. 07
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 09
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 10
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 12
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 13
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 14
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 16
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 17
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 19
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 20
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 21
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 23
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 24
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 25
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 30
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 01
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 02
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 07
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 08
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 10
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia - Citi Sound Vault Event
Dec. 11
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 14
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 15
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 17
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 18
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 19
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES
12-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
14-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
16-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
18-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
19-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
21-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
22-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
23-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
26 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
27 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
29 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
30 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
01 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
02 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
04 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
05 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
06 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
08 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
09 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
11 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
12 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
13 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
15 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
18 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
19 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
20 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
22 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
23 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
25 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
26 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
27 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
29 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
01 March
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
03 March
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
04 March
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit. www.madonna.livenation.com
www.madonna.com
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madonnas-madame-x-tour-will-now-start-tuesday-september-17th-at-bam-howard-gilman-opera-house-300907917.html
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
© PRNewswire 2019
