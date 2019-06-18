Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Meek Mill And Future Announce Co-Headline ‘Legendary Nights' U.S. Fall Tour

06/18/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion To Join As Special Guests Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Friday, June 21st at LiveNation.com

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop - Meek Milland Future- announced today they will be hitting the road together for the first time ever this fall on their co-headline Legendary Nights Tour. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests including YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city outing will kick off August 28thin St. Louis, MO and make stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping October 5thin Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 21stat 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18that 12 pm local time until Thursday, June 20that 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET through Thursday, June 20 at 10pm local time. Subscribers can find details

for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

The tour announcement marks the latest achievement for Mill - the hip-hop star was recently honored as a Vanguard for Social Justice by the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University (NYU). He was recognized at a private ceremony on June 10 for his criminal justice reform advocacy and helping spearhead the REFORM Alliance, an organization committed to eradicating outdated probation policies across the U.S.

Meek Mill and Future U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE
Wed Aug 28 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
Sat Aug 31 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 01 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre+
Tue Sep 03 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sep 04 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 06 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion+
Sun Sep 08 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 10 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Wed Sep 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat Sep 14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 15 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Sep 17 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Sep 19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Sep 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 22 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Sep 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 27 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater+
Sun Sep 29 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Oct 01 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center+

*YG not performing

+Megan Thee Stallion not performing

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For Meek Mill, contact:

Jana Fleishman

janaf@rocnation.com

Didier Morais

didier@berkcommunications.com

For Future, contact:

Courtney Lowery

courtney.lowery@epicrecords.com

For Live Nation U.S. Concerts, contact:

Emily Bender

EmilyBender@LiveNation.com

Monique Sowinski

MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:13:02 UTC
