Live Nation Entertainment : NF ANNOUNCES NEW DATES FOR THE SEARCH TOUR

After the launch of his current sold out tour, chart-topping rapper NF announces the second North American leg of The SearchTour, produced by Live Nation. The Search Tour's 28-date Spring 2020 run kicks off April 9 in Little Rock, AR and runs through major North American markets where the current tour will not visit - Chicago, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more - wrapping May 18 in San Diego, CA.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, September 22nd at 10pm PT HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday September 24th at 10am local time through Thursday, September 26th 10pm local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th at 10am local time at NFREALMUSIC.COM. See below for full itinerary.

Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with The Search, with another #1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, The Search sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date.

The Search marks the rapper's second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017's multi-platinum certified Perception. NF surprised the industry with Perception's success, and he proved his place atop the music industry with The Search - selling more than double his previous chart-topping album.

Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. Forbes noted 'NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.'

NF - THE SEARCH TOUR 2020

Tickets: NFREALMUSIC.COM

ROUTING

APR 09: North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

APR 10: Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

APR 11: Saint Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

APR 13: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

APR 14: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

APR 16: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

APR 17: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

APR 18: Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

APR 20: New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

APR 21: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

APR 22: Montreal, QC - MTELUS

APR 24: Toronto, ON - REBEL

APR 26: Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

APR 28: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

APR 29: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

MAY 01: Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

MAY 02: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

MAY 03: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

MAY 05: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

MAY 07: Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

MAY 08: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

MAY 10: Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

MAY 11: Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

MAY 12: Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

MAY 15: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

MAY 16: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

MAY 17: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

MAY 18: San Diego, CA - Park at the Park - Petco Park

EUROPEAN DATES:

MAR 01: Cologne, DE - Cologne Palladium - SOLD OUT

MAR 02: Berlin, DE - Huxley's

MAR 03: Hamburg, DE - Docks - SOLD OUT

MAR 05: Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp - SOLD OUT

MAR 06: Munich, DE - Tonhalle - SOLD OUT

MAR 08: Brussels, BE - AB Main Hall - SOLD OUT

MAR 09: Paris, FR - Elysée Montmarte

MAR 10: Amsterdam, NE - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

MAR 12: Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz - SOLD OUT

MAR 13: Bristol, UK - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

MAR 14: Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

MAR 16: Glasgow, UK - SWG3

MAR 18: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute - SOLD OUT

MAR 19: London, UK - Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

CURRENT DATES:

SEP 12: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - SOLD OUT

SEP 13: Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena

SEP 14: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

SEP 15: Columbus, OH - Express Live! - SOLD OUT

SEP 17: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

SEP 18: Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

SEP 20: Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEP 21: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

SEP 23: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works - SOLD OUT

SEP 24: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works - SOLD OUT

SEP 26: Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT

SEP 27: Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre - SOLD OUT

SEP 28: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory - SOLD OUT

SEP 29: Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre - SOLD OUT

OCT 01: Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

OCT 02: Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

OCT 03: Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

OCT 05: Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

OCT 06: Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center Kennewick

OCT 08: Portland, OR - Moda Center

OCT 09: Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House - SOLD OUT

OCT 11: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair - SOLD OUT

OCT 12: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

OCT 13: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

OCT 15: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater - SOLD OUT

OCT 16: Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

OCT 18: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center - SOLD OUT

OCT 19: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion - SOLD OUT

OCT 20: Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCT 22: Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

OCT 24: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT

OCT 25: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT

OCT 26: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic - SOLD OUT

