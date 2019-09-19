Live Nation Entertainment : NF ANNOUNCES NEW DATES FOR THE SEARCH TOUR

NORTH AMERICA LEG TWO - SPRING 2020
After the launch of his current sold out tour, chart-topping rapper NF announces the second North American leg of The SearchTour, produced by Live Nation. The Search Tour's 28-date Spring 2020 run kicks off April 9 in Little Rock, AR and runs through major North American markets where the current tour will not visit - Chicago, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more - wrapping May 18 in San Diego, CA.
To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, September 22nd at 10pm PT HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday September 24th at 10am local time through Thursday, September 26th 10pm local time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th at 10am local time at NFREALMUSIC.COM. See below for full itinerary.
Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with The Search, with another #1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, The Search sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date.
The Search marks the rapper's second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017's multi-platinum certified Perception. NF surprised the industry with Perception's success, and he proved his place atop the music industry with The Search - selling more than double his previous chart-topping album.
Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. Forbes noted 'NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.'
NF - THE SEARCH TOUR 2020
ROUTING
APR 09: North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
APR 10: Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
APR 11: Saint Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
APR 13: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
APR 14: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
APR 16: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
APR 17: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
APR 18: Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
APR 20: New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
APR 21: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
APR 22: Montreal, QC - MTELUS
APR 24: Toronto, ON - REBEL
APR 26: Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
APR 28: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
APR 29: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
MAY 01: Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
MAY 02: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
MAY 03: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
MAY 05: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena
MAY 07: Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
MAY 08: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
MAY 10: Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
MAY 11: Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
MAY 12: Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
MAY 15: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
MAY 16: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
MAY 17: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
MAY 18: San Diego, CA - Park at the Park - Petco Park
EUROPEAN DATES:
MAR 01: Cologne, DE - Cologne Palladium - SOLD OUT
MAR 02: Berlin, DE - Huxley's
MAR 03: Hamburg, DE - Docks - SOLD OUT
MAR 05: Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp - SOLD OUT
MAR 06: Munich, DE - Tonhalle - SOLD OUT
MAR 08: Brussels, BE - AB Main Hall - SOLD OUT
MAR 09: Paris, FR - Elysée Montmarte
MAR 10: Amsterdam, NE - Melkweg - SOLD OUT
MAR 12: Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz - SOLD OUT
MAR 13: Bristol, UK - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT
MAR 14: Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
MAR 16: Glasgow, UK - SWG3
MAR 18: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute - SOLD OUT
MAR 19: London, UK - Roundhouse - SOLD OUT
CURRENT DATES:
SEP 12: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - SOLD OUT
SEP 13: Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena
SEP 14: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
SEP 15: Columbus, OH - Express Live! - SOLD OUT
SEP 17: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia - SOLD OUT
SEP 18: Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
SEP 20: Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
SEP 21: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
SEP 23: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works - SOLD OUT
SEP 24: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works - SOLD OUT
SEP 26: Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT
SEP 27: Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre - SOLD OUT
SEP 28: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory - SOLD OUT
SEP 29: Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre - SOLD OUT
OCT 01: Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
OCT 02: Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
OCT 03: Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
OCT 05: Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
OCT 06: Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center Kennewick
OCT 08: Portland, OR - Moda Center
OCT 09: Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House - SOLD OUT
OCT 11: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair - SOLD OUT
OCT 12: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
OCT 13: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
OCT 15: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater - SOLD OUT
OCT 16: Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
OCT 18: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center - SOLD OUT
OCT 19: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion - SOLD OUT
OCT 20: Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
OCT 22: Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
OCT 24: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT
OCT 25: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT
OCT 26: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic - SOLD OUT
