Live Nation Entertainment : NGHTMRE + Slander Present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, And The Glitch Mob Announce First Ever U.S. ‘The Alchemy Tour'
0
06/17/2019 | 04:39pm EDT
Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Thursday, June 20 at LiveNation.com
Three of the biggest names in electronic music have announced they are joining forces for a can't miss outing this fall - The Alchemy Tour. All respected innovators and headliners in their own right, NGHTMRE + SLANDER present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mobare bringing a stacked show to arenas, amphitheaters, and more for a once-in-a-generation alliance of three artistic powerhouses.
Produced by Live Nation, the 19-stop trek, with more to be added, will kick off September 4th in Charlotte, NC and make stops in Pittsburgh, Austin, The Gorge in Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 13th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, June 20th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
The Alchemy Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Events Center
Friday, September 6, 2019
Norfolk, VA
Ted Constant Convocation Center
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Friday, September 13, 2019
Minneapolis, MN
The Armory
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Cleveland, OH
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Lowell, MA
Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
Friday, September 20, 2019
Portland, ME
Cross Insurance Arena
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Austin, TX
Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Friday, September 27, 2019
Austin, TX
Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thursday, October 03, 2019
Sacramento, CA
Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo
Saturday, October 05, 2019
Seattle, WA
Gorge Amphitheatre
Friday, October 11, 2019
San Francisco, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, October 12, 2019
San Diego, CA
Petco Park | Park at the Park
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Phoenix, AZ
Rawhide Pavilion
