Live Nation Entertainment : NGHTMRE + Slander Present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, And The Glitch Mob Announce First Ever U.S. ‘The Alchemy Tour'

Three of the biggest names in electronic music have announced they are joining forces for a can't miss outing this fall - The Alchemy Tour. All respected innovators and headliners in their own right, NGHTMRE + SLANDER present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mobare bringing a stacked show to arenas, amphitheaters, and more for a once-in-a-generation alliance of three artistic powerhouses.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-stop trek, with more to be added, will kick off September 4th in Charlotte, NC and make stops in Pittsburgh, Austin, The Gorge in Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 13th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, June 20th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The Alchemy Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Thursday, September 5, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center Friday, September 6, 2019 Norfolk, VA Ted Constant Convocation Center Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Friday, September 13, 2019 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sunday, September 15, 2019 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater Thursday, September 19, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Friday, September 20, 2019 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena Saturday, September 21, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Thursday, September 26, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Friday, September 27, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Saturday, September 28, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Thursday, October 03, 2019 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo Saturday, October 05, 2019 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre Friday, October 11, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Saturday, October 12, 2019 San Diego, CA Petco Park | Park at the Park Sunday, October 13, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Pavilion

