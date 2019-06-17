Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : NGHTMRE + Slander Present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, And The Glitch Mob Announce First Ever U.S. ‘The Alchemy Tour'

06/17/2019 | 04:39pm EDT
Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Thursday, June 20 at LiveNation.com

Three of the biggest names in electronic music have announced they are joining forces for a can't miss outing this fall - The Alchemy Tour. All respected innovators and headliners in their own right, NGHTMRE + SLANDER present Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mobare bringing a stacked show to arenas, amphitheaters, and more for a once-in-a-generation alliance of three artistic powerhouses.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-stop trek, with more to be added, will kick off September 4th in Charlotte, NC and make stops in Pittsburgh, Austin, The Gorge in Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 13th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, June 20th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The Alchemy Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 5, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
Friday, September 6, 2019 Norfolk, VA Ted Constant Convocation Center
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Friday, September 13, 2019 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sunday, September 15, 2019 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
Friday, September 20, 2019 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena
Saturday, September 21, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, September 26, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Friday, September 27, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Saturday, September 28, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thursday, October 03, 2019 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo
Saturday, October 05, 2019 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
Friday, October 11, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, October 12, 2019 San Diego, CA Petco Park | Park at the Park
Sunday, October 13, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Pavilion

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For Live Nation U.S. Concerts, contact:

Emily Bender

EmilyBender@LiveNation.com

Monique Sowinski

MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:38:03 UTC
