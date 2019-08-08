Live Nation Entertainment : New Fillmore Minneapolis To Become One Of America's Most Beautiful Music Halls

Plans to create one of the most beautiful venues in the United States were unveiled today for The Fillmore Minneapolis music hall that will pay tribute to both the roots of the Minneapolis music scene and to one of the most legendary music halls in the history of rock. The concert venue, next to Target Field Station at 521 N. 5th Street in Minneapolis, is slated to open for shows in February 2020.



The 36,000-square-foot, 1,850-person capacity The Fillmore Minneapolis will continue Live Nation's growth in the Twin Cities market. Live Nation is a long time promoter there, having produced shows in venues such as Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, The Armory, The Hennepin Theaters and more for many years. The last two years in particular have seen rapid expansion with the addition of operations at Varsity Theater, the booking of the 2019 Basilica Block Party, and a show count that has more than doubled over that period. Minneapolis talent buyer Tamsen Preston will book for The Fillmore Minneapolis whose music lineup announcement is scheduled for October.

The state-of-the-art intimate venue featuring incredible sightlines plans to host 175 concerts and events per year . The Fillmore Minneapolis music hall, VIP lounge and private box seats feature thoughtful design elements, including Fillmore nostalgia from the original San Francisco venue, traditional signature Fillmore red velvet drapes, a wood dance floor, murals, chandeliers and other local Minneapolis features to ensure a night out at the Fillmore will always be special. Box seats and premium tickets are on the venue's mezzanine level, featuring custom artwork paying homage to Prince. Also, on the mezzanine level will be the luxurious BG's Lounge, named for legendary Fillmore promoter Bill Graham, showcasing framed Fillmore posters featuring Minnesota artists and bands who have played at The Fillmore music venues. BG's-with its unique 'elevated vibe'-is planned to be the premium 'club within a club' for fans to relax pre- and post-sows and even book for private parties.



'The Fillmore Minneapolis will be a redefined concert experience for the Twin Cities, and we're thrilled to unveil this unmatched venue right next to Target Field near downtown in the North Loop,' says Ron Bension, president, Live Nation's Clubs & Theaters division. 'At every Fillmore we welcome our guests to make a night of it, not just with our incredible lineup of world-class performers, but also with delicious food, inventive cocktails and craft beers.'



Around the country, Fillmore music halls pay tribute to an early Fillmore San Francisco tradition of placing a basket of apples in the lobby with a sign encouraging guests to take one or more. It was early Fillmore San Francisco music promoter Bill Graham's way of saying 'You're family when you're in this house.'



The Fillmore Minneapolis is being built in partnership with United Properties. For more visit fillmoreminneapolis.com ; Like us on Facebook @FillmoreMPLS, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram #FillmoreMPLS.

Joining San Francisco; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Denver; Detroit; Miami; Charlotte, NC; and Silver Spring, MD., The Minneapolis Fillmore will be the 10th one in the country. The concert venue will be paired with a restaurant, Trax Burgers and Bar, slated to open in mid-February and an Element by Westin Hotel, which will open early 2020.

