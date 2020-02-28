Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Norway Acquires Local Promoter Bergen Live

02/28/2020 | 02:31pm EST

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announces its acquisition of a majority stake in Bergen Live. Bergen Live is a leading concert and festival promoter in Norway, putting on headline acts at outdoor venues such as Bergenhus Festning, club events with up and coming Norwegian artists, and Bergenfest (on behalf of the Bergen Music Fest foundation) - one of the top Norwegian music festivals which takes place in a medieval fortress. The company's employees will continue their roles at Bergen Live.

'Today marks the next step in the journey of Bergen Live which will further develop and strengthen the company's position in the Norwegian market. We look forward to working with Rune and being a part of the team at Live Nation Norway, as well as the support and resources that come with this union,' said Frank Nes, CEO Bergen Live.

Live Nation Norway has worked with Bergen Live since their inception in 2005 during which time both companies have made significant contributions to the growth of the concert business in Bergen, Norway's second largest city.

'Bergen Live and Live Nation Norway have had a close relationship since 2005. It is both exciting and natural that they today become part of the Live Nation family,' said Senior Promoter Rune Lem, Live Nation Norway.

Live Nation Norway is a leading promoter in Norway working across club, arena and stadium concerts as well as festivals Tons of Rock and Findings.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Media Contact:
Jo Dipple
+44 (0)7796 937 160
Jo.Dipple@LiveNation.co.uk

Live Nation Investor Relations:
IR@livenation.com

Live Nation Norway Media Contact:
Rune Lem
23163260 / 48151421
rune@livenation.no

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:30:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 666 M
EBIT 2020 435 M
Net income 2020 87,8 M
Debt 2020 172 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 125x
P/E ratio 2021 72,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 12 169 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 78,46  $
Last Close Price 57,75  $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-19.20%12 169
VIVENDI-6.55%31 001
ROKU, INC.-17.83%12 993
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-2.39%11 512
BOLLORÉ-17.43%10 316
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.7.02%9 677
