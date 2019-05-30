Live Nation Entertainment : Phoenix Suns Renew Partnership With Ticketmaster And Will Transition Exclusively To Mobile Ticketing In 2019

The Phoenix Suns announced today a partnership renewal with Ticketmaster, the global market leader in live event ticketing. The new long-term deal designates Ticketmaster as the Official Ticketing Partner of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, NAZ Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena. In partnership with Ticketmaster, fans attending Suns and Mercury home games will access their tickets for the first time exclusively through their smartphones via the Official Suns and Mercury Mobile Apps. A dedicated team of 'App Advisors' will be on site at Talking Stick Resort Arena events to assist fans with mobile ticketing or any digital support needs. The Mercury open their 2019 home schedule with the Fry's Food Stores Opening Night on Friday, May 31 vs. the Las Vegas Aces.

'Ticketmaster has been a tremendous partner and we're excited to continue working with the industry leader to utilize their best-in-class technology to help make it more convenient for fans to buy, sell and share tickets,' said Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. 'The transition exclusively to mobile ticketing ensures that we are providing the safest, most secure and fan-friendly ticket experience, while also expediting access into the arena, so fans can get into their seats and in front of the action.'

Ticketmaster recently launched SafeTix™, which leverages new technology to give event owners control over their tickets by tying a unique, identifiable digital ticket to each fan's mobile phone through an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds. SafeTix will provide the ability to seamlessly sell or transfer tickets to a friend's mobile phone number or email address. Each time a ticket is transferred or sold, a new digital ticket will be tied to the recipient's account and phone, providing complete visibility into the chain of custody of each issued ticket. These safety enhancements protect against tickets being screenshotted or photocopied and sold multiple times by unscrupulous resellers.

'We're proud to continue our work with the Phoenix Suns and bring mobile ticketing to Talking Stick Resort Arena,' said Jared Smith, Ticketmaster President. 'By leveraging Ticketmaster Presence™ and SafeTix to create the best ticketing experience for fans, Suns' fans will see a more personalized venue experience, secure ticketing, and even easier transfer of tickets to friends and family.'

To create a seamless digital experience, mobile ticketing will be complemented by the upcoming launch of the Mobile Wallet, which will allow fans the chance to make payments for concessions, merchandise and parking, utilizing a variety of payment options like PayPal and Venmo, directly through their smartphones. The Mobile Wallet will allow for new in-venue experience enhancements such as express pickup and suite delivery of concessions and merchandise. The added functionality will also create opportunities to integrate other arena partners that allow them to extend exclusive special offers.

About the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are Arizona's original professional sports franchise and since joining the NBA in 1968, have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court. The Suns have featured some of the most iconic teams in league history, including the 1992-93 NBA Finals team led by Charles Barkley that is arguably the most beloved team in Arizona sports history and the innovative 'Seven Seconds or Less' teams that were the precursor for today's modern style of play. Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, owns the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, the NAZ Suns and operates Talking Stick Resort Arena, the entertainment center and heart of downtown Phoenix.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing processing over 500 million ticket transactions per year across 29 countries. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

