Live Nation Entertainment : Pitbull Returns In 2019 To Headline Las Vegas Engagement "Time Of Our Lives" At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Presented By SiriusXM

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tremendous success of his shows, GRAMMY®-winning global superstar Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, will return to Las Vegas in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year of his residency, taking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and delivering eight high-energy performances of "Time of Our Lives" presented by SiriusXM.

SiriusXM Pitbull's Globalization channel is his exclusive, commercial free channel featuring music from his catalog, famous collaborations, live performances, exclusive mix shows and tracks by his many musical influences. Pitbull's Globalization can be heard on SiriusXM's channel 13, on the SiriusXM app, as well as on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more.

From Mr. 305 to Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull has landed #1 hits in over 15 countries, sold more than 80 million singles, has 84 million Twitter/Facebook/ Instagram followers and over 13 billion views on YouTube. His world tours have sold out concerts in North and South America, Europe and the Far East.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of "Time of Our Lives." As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. PT. VIP packages are available. The eight performances going on sale are:

May: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

General ticket prices begin at $39 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/pitbull or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. The show is being presented jointly by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

