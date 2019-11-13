Live Nation Entertainment : Rakuten Partners with Live Nation Entertainment to Deliver Rewarding Music Experiences to Fans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten and Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship, have partnered to bring rewarding music experiences to fans nationwide. The collaboration offers new members rewards and exclusive ticket offers to Live Nation concerts, as well as various promotional and digital marketing activations across Live Nation and Rakuten online channels.

Starting today, new members will earn a $50 Ticketmaster Ticket Cash™ code following their first qualifying purchase. The Ticket Cash code can be redeemed towards select events available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app, including Live Nation concerts, sporting events, theater and more. See terms for more details: https://rakctu.pgtb.me/cH47K2.

"We're on a mission to deliver new and rewarding experiences to our members, and this collaboration with Live Nation is a big milestone," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Joining the ranks of Live Nation's partners demonstrates the immense value we provide to consumers."

"Rakuten's core principals resonate closely with our mission to create excitement through live events," said Russell Wallach, Global President, Media & Sponsorship Live Nation. "We look forward to collaborating with their team to produce unique and engaging experiences for music fans across the country."

Rakuten is a simple way to earn Cash Back on virtually everything you buy. In the last 20 years, the company has paid more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back on purchases from more than 3,500 retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Membership is always free at Rakuten.com.

For more information on Rakuten's partnership with Live Nation, visit: rakuten.com/livenationpromo

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Ticket Cash are trademarks of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

Live Nation

Debra Duffy

debraduffy@livenation.com

Rakuten

Carol Lee

carol.lee@rakuten.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-partners-with-live-nation-entertainment-to-deliver-rewarding-music-experiences-to-fans-300957418.html

SOURCE Rakuten Americas