Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : Rakuten Partners with Live Nation Entertainment to Deliver Rewarding Music Experiences to Fans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:31am EST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten and Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship, have partnered to bring rewarding music experiences to fans nationwide. The collaboration offers new members rewards and exclusive ticket offers to Live Nation concerts, as well as various promotional and digital marketing activations across Live Nation and Rakuten online channels.

Rakuten logo (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Americas)

Starting today, new members will earn a $50 Ticketmaster Ticket Cash code following their first qualifying purchase. The Ticket Cash code can be redeemed towards select events available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app, including Live Nation concerts, sporting events, theater and more. See terms for more details: https://rakctu.pgtb.me/cH47K2.

"We're on a mission to deliver new and rewarding experiences to our members, and this collaboration with Live Nation is a big milestone," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Joining the ranks of Live Nation's partners demonstrates the immense value we provide to consumers."

"Rakuten's core principals resonate closely with our mission to create excitement through live events," said Russell Wallach, Global President, Media & Sponsorship Live Nation. "We look forward to collaborating with their team to produce unique and engaging experiences for music fans across the country."

Rakuten is a simple way to earn Cash Back on virtually everything you buy. In the last 20 years, the company has paid more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back on purchases from more than 3,500 retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Membership is always free at Rakuten.com.

For more information on Rakuten's partnership with Live Nation, visit: rakuten.com/livenationpromo

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Ticket Cash are trademarks of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Rakuten
Rakuten is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:
Live Nation
Debra Duffy
debraduffy@livenation.com  

Rakuten
Carol Lee
carol.lee@rakuten.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-partners-with-live-nation-entertainment-to-deliver-rewarding-music-experiences-to-fans-300957418.html

SOURCE Rakuten Americas


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
11:31aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Rakuten Partners with Live Nation Entertainment to D..
PR
11/08LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Kane Brown Announces First Worldwide Tour For 2020
PU
11/08LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting
PR
11/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Young Shares More Of His Story With Headlining..
PU
11/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Cole Swindell Launches His Headlining Down To Earth ..
PU
11/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : The One And Only Cher Announces 2020 U.S. Dates As P..
PU
10/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
10/31LIVE NATION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group