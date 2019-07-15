Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : Rolling Loud Sets To Debut In Hong Kong This October As The City's First-Ever Two-Day Outdoor Hip-Hop Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Live Nation Electronic Asia is thrilled to bring Rolling Loud, the world's biggest hip-hop festival, to Hong Kong for the very first time. Set to be the city's first-ever two-day outdoor hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud Hong Kong is taking over the Art Park at West Kowloon on October 19-20, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday).

Founded in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud quickly grew to become the biggest hip-hop festival brand in the world. The festival has seen modern hip-hop royalty such as J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Post Malone, Migos, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Lil B in previous years.

In 2019, top-notch Chinese hip-hop artists were invited to participate in Rolling Loud Miami for the first time, signaling the rise of Asian hip-hop influence. The line-up included Bridge, K Eleven and JO$H, members of the leading Chongqing rap/hip-hop music label GO$H, and the acclaimed 'Hip-hop Poet' Jony J.

'Fans of hip-hop in Asia can now rejoice as we are thrilled to be bringing Rolling Loud to Hong Kong! Get ready for two days of good times and even better music.' - Rolling Loud Team.

Jim Wong, Managing Director of Live Nation Electronic Asia, said, 'Hip-hop has extended itself across the world and become a worldwide mainstream commodity, a cultural phenomenon that has taken over local youth culture everywhere, particularly in Asia, and Asians are one of the major crowds leading the hip-hop culture in the world. We are now ready to bring Rolling Loud to my beloved city, Hong Kong and take the Asia hip-hop music scene to the next level.'

Rolling Loud Hong Kong 2019

Dates and Time October 19, 2019 (Saturday), 2pm - 10:30pm October 20, 2019 (Sunday), 2pm - 10:30pm
Venue Art Park, West Kowloon, Hong Kong
Promoter Live Nation Electronic (Asia) Limited
Enquiry info.lnea@livenation.asia

The full line-up and ticket details will be announced soon. Follow us for more information:

Rolling Loud Hong Kong Facebook/ Instagram: @rollingloud.hk

Website: www.rollingloud.com/hongkong

About Rolling Loud
Rolling Loud is the largest hip-hop festival in the world. Co-founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler who were named Billboard Hip Hop Power Players two years in a row, the two had been producing rap shows in South Florida for five years before launching Rolling Loud in 2015 as a one-day festival for 6,000 attendees. In 2017, the Miami-based festival grew into a three-day event that drew 60,000 attendees from all over the world and expanded to the Bay Area and Los Angeles. In January 2019, Rolling Loud launched a sold-out Sydney, Australia festival, which sold 20,000 tickets in 38 minutes. Playing host to the genre's biggest artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Migos, and many more, Rolling Loud is proud to be the biggest live brand in hip-hop.

Facebook: @RollingLoudFest
Instagram: @rollingloud
Website: www.rollingloud.com

About Live Nation Electronic Asia
Live Nation Electronic Asia is the new business unit that specializes in promoting electronic dance music events in Asia. This new venture will harness Live Nation's expertise in all aspects of event production and promotion to meet the region's rising demand for electronic dance music.

Facebook/ Instagram: @livenationelectronicasia
Website: www.livenationelectronic.asia

For media enquiries, please contact:
Live Nation Electronic Asia
Jane Ng | jane.ng@livenation.asia﻿

Read more about Festivals

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 02:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
10:30pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Rolling Loud Sets To Debut In Hong Kong This October..
PU
10:55aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Post malone announces runaway tour
PU
07/12LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And T..
PR
07/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Twenty Øne Piløts Announce New U.S. Headline “..
PU
07/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Rock in Rio Celebrates 15th Anniversary in Portugal ..
PU
07/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : and House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Announce..
PU
07/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : UK competition watchdog flags concerns on Live Natio..
RE
07/10LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Expands Presence In New Zealand With New ‘Sope..
PU
07/10LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : The 1975 Announce Fall U.S. Arena Dates
PU
06/26LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : The Agua Caliente Band Of Cahuilla Indians, Oak View..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 848 M
EBIT 2019 362 M
Net income 2019 67,7 M
Debt 2019 54,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 211x
P/E ratio 2020 109x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 14 990 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,3  $
Last Close Price 70,8  $
Spread / Highest target 5,89%
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.43.82%14 789
VIVENDI17.34%35 092
BOLLORÉ14.17%13 089
VIACOM23.35%13 009
ROKU INC234.43%11 857
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)21.15%7 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About