Live Nation Entertainment : Rolling Loud Sets To Debut In Hong Kong This October As The City's First-Ever Two-Day Outdoor Hip-Hop Festival

Live Nation Electronic Asia is thrilled to bring Rolling Loud, the world's biggest hip-hop festival, to Hong Kong for the very first time. Set to be the city's first-ever two-day outdoor hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud Hong Kong is taking over the Art Park at West Kowloon on October 19-20, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday).

Founded in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud quickly grew to become the biggest hip-hop festival brand in the world. The festival has seen modern hip-hop royalty such as J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Post Malone, Migos, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Lil B in previous years.

In 2019, top-notch Chinese hip-hop artists were invited to participate in Rolling Loud Miami for the first time, signaling the rise of Asian hip-hop influence. The line-up included Bridge, K Eleven and JO$H, members of the leading Chongqing rap/hip-hop music label GO$H, and the acclaimed 'Hip-hop Poet' Jony J.

'Fans of hip-hop in Asia can now rejoice as we are thrilled to be bringing Rolling Loud to Hong Kong! Get ready for two days of good times and even better music.' - Rolling Loud Team.

Jim Wong, Managing Director of Live Nation Electronic Asia, said, 'Hip-hop has extended itself across the world and become a worldwide mainstream commodity, a cultural phenomenon that has taken over local youth culture everywhere, particularly in Asia, and Asians are one of the major crowds leading the hip-hop culture in the world. We are now ready to bring Rolling Loud to my beloved city, Hong Kong and take the Asia hip-hop music scene to the next level.'

Rolling Loud Hong Kong 2019

Dates and Time October 19, 2019 (Saturday), 2pm - 10:30pm October 20, 2019 (Sunday), 2pm - 10:30pm Venue Art Park, West Kowloon, Hong Kong Promoter Live Nation Electronic (Asia) Limited Enquiry info.lnea@livenation.asia

The full line-up and ticket details will be announced soon. Follow us for more information:

Rolling Loud Hong Kong Facebook/ Instagram: @rollingloud.hk

Website: www.rollingloud.com/hongkong

About Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud is the largest hip-hop festival in the world. Co-founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler who were named Billboard Hip Hop Power Players two years in a row, the two had been producing rap shows in South Florida for five years before launching Rolling Loud in 2015 as a one-day festival for 6,000 attendees. In 2017, the Miami-based festival grew into a three-day event that drew 60,000 attendees from all over the world and expanded to the Bay Area and Los Angeles. In January 2019, Rolling Loud launched a sold-out Sydney, Australia festival, which sold 20,000 tickets in 38 minutes. Playing host to the genre's biggest artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Migos, and many more, Rolling Loud is proud to be the biggest live brand in hip-hop.

Facebook: @RollingLoudFest

Instagram: @rollingloud

Website: www.rollingloud.com

About Live Nation Electronic Asia

Live Nation Electronic Asia is the new business unit that specializes in promoting electronic dance music events in Asia. This new venture will harness Live Nation's expertise in all aspects of event production and promotion to meet the region's rising demand for electronic dance music.

Facebook/ Instagram: @livenationelectronicasia

Website: www.livenationelectronic.asia

For media enquiries, please contact:

Live Nation Electronic Asia

Jane Ng | jane.ng@livenation.asia﻿



Read more about Festivals