Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Live Nation Entertainment : Royal Arena Copenhagen Welcomes Over 1 Million Fans in Only 20 Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:08am CEST

COPENHAGEN (17 Sept, 2018) - Live Nation-operated Royal Arena in Copenhagen has welcomed its one millionth visitor just 20 months after opening. This landmark milestone was reached during a sold-out Jeff Lynne ELO concert last night.

The 16,500-capacity Arena has had an incredible year with international stars like Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bon Iver and Paul McCartney on the bill. The venue opened with a trilogy of sold-out Metallica shows and events have continued ever since.

Dan Hammer, CEO of Royal Arena, says: 'The numbers speak for themselves. However, the credit should go to the extremely talented Danish organisers, who work hard each day to attract musical mega stars and major sporting events to Copenhagen and Royal Arena. Their efforts are world-class.

'The Ice Hockey World Championship in May was a unique, profitable experience for both the city and the arena, but such events do not come to Denmark by themselves. I am sure that the event will serve as a positive example of the fact that it pays to invest resources and finances in attracting experience-driven customers.

'One of the keys to our success is an extremely varied programme with many different music genres, traditional sports, e-sports, stand-up and amazing shows. I am particularly pleased that we have attracted highly coveted Danish names such as Nephew, Anden and Lukas Graham on the programme.'

The Danish business community has also given the arena a warm welcome, with a total of 125 companies currently members of the Audi Club, which is Royal Arena's commercial network.

'We are very grateful for the support of the business community. With the exception of a brand new exclusive partnership with just nine members, we have no more commercial VIP packages to offer for the next year. We have quite simply sold out,' adds Dan Hammer.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Royal Arena:

Royal Arena is a multifunctional Live Nation-operated arena in Copenhagen with a maximum capacity of 16.500 guests. The arena is located only a few miles from downtown Copenhagen, the City's international airport and the bridge connecting Sweden and Denmark. Royal Arena opened in February 2017 with 3 sold-out Metallica-concerts in a week.

Further information: Contact Dan Hammer, CEO of Royal Arena, on tel. +45 5357 8045.

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 00:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
02:08aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Royal Arena Copenhagen Welcomes Over 1 Million Fans ..
PU
09/13LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Electronic Asia Inks Deal with Budweiser for Creamfi..
PU
09/12BECOMING : An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama To Make Special Limited ..
PU
09/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Iggy Azalea Announces North American 'The Bad Girls ..
PU
09/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Globally Celebrated Piknic Électronik Makes Its Stat..
PU
09/07LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Cher - The HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour Dates Announced
PR
09/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : STING & SHAGGY's 44/876 Joint Tour Kicks Off Septemb..
PR
09/05INTRODUCING : The Fortitude Music Hall
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brockhampton Announces New North American Fall Tour
PU
08/30LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Its Participation In Goldman Sachs Communa..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Eventbrite Files Proposed Terms For $200 Million IPO 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
09/05Fox invests $100M in Twitch rival Caffeine 
08/27Sirius XM CEO Renewed For Another Year 
08/24Eventbrite Aims For $200 Million U.S. IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 465 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 2,37 M
Debt 2018 948 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4 113,53
P/E ratio 2019 186,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 11 438 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.52%11 438
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX29.77%82 702
VIVENDI-3.88%32 697
VIACOM-3.12%12 208
ROKU INC37.35%7 490
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 396
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.