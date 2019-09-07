Live Nation Entertainment : RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All tea, no shade! Some of the most famous drag queens in the world are taking over the Las Vegas Strip when RuPaul's Drag Race Live! hits the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas in early 2020.

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! will be the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory. The revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. "RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is an immersive, interactive thrill-ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing-along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded ass on stage," said RuPaul.

Each live performance is packed with outrageous comedy, eye-popping fashions, over-the-top singing and dancing, heartwarming moments, plus twists and turns that will leave the audience "gagging" for more. The atmosphere of the show is interactive and encourages audience members' participation, as if they were attending a live episode of the world-famous competition.

Seven queens will be featured in each show from a rotating cast of Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O'Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel and Yvie Oddly.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT at rupaulsdragracelive.com, and fans can sign up for access beginning today. WOW and Voss Events subscribers will also receive presale access by email. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! will perform Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. starting in January 2020. Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and a complete show schedule, please visit ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas .

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims (Aladdin, Step Up, When The Beat Drops), RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. This marks a Las Vegas reunion for RuPaul and Sims, who first collaborated in 1994 with Sims dancing in RuPaul's show at the Sahara Hotel. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 11 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.

"RuPaul's Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, as have the fan viewing parties that take place all over the world. The RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas residency show will immerse audiences in that experience in the most interactive way possible. With original music, world-class performances by America's favorite queens, and all of the self-awareness and attitude of the television show, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! will leave audiences wanting more!" said show co-producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder.

"As the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas continues to evolve, we know that the next natural step is bringing a live version of one of the most popular shows on television to The Strip," said Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas. "An entertainer as iconic to pop culture as RuPaul combined with a property as legendary as Flamingo Las Vegas is the recipe for the perfect Vegas experience, and we know that audiences are in for a night they'll never forget."

"We are thrilled to welcome RuPaul's Drag Race Live! to Flamingo Las Vegas," said Chris Holdren, chief marketing officer of Caesars Entertainment. "RuPaul's legacy is rooted in acceptance, diversity and authenticity. Embracing who you are while having an amazing time could not be better suited for Las Vegas, and we are incredibly proud that the message will find its home at Flamingo."

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER:

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its YouTube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community, named to Variety's Reality Leaders List in 2017, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com . Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook , Instagram and follow us on Twitter .

ABOUT FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS:

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites , including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, three distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a wide variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Center Cut Steakhouse and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including brother-sister duo Donny & Marie, Paula Abdul, Piff The Magic Dragon and the late-night adult revue X Burlesque. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room . Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT VOSS EVENTS:

Voss Events is a creative agency specializing in event design and production, promotions, tour and talent management, influencer relations and content creation. Founded by Brandon Voss, an event producer best known for his elaborate events throughout New York City, as well as hot ticket parties that have featured Lady Gaga, Cher, and Caitlyn Jenner, among others. The company produces "Voss Events Drag Brunch" in New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Toronto and the wildly popular global tour, RuPaul's Drag Race "Werq the World," starring Michelle Visage and the leading talent from RuPaul's Drag Race.

