Live Nation Entertainment : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference

02/14/2019 | 05:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment and ecommerce company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the company's financial and operational performance.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at www.investors.livenationentertainment.com. All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.


View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-release-and-teleconference-300796272.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2019
