LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference

10/16/2018 | 12:01am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment and ecommerce company, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after market hours on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day to discuss the company's financial performance at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

(PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment)

The teleconference will be available via live webcast.  All interested parties should visit the "Events & Webcasts" section of the company's website at www.investors.livenationentertainment.com to register for the webcast.  Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be available under the same link.

Additionally, Mr. Rapino will be presenting at the Liberty Investor Meeting at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in New York City. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may address the company's long-term strategic direction, financial performance, and outlook.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, as well as any accompanying written materials, will also be available on the "Events & Webcasts" section of the company's website, along with a replay of the webcast following the event.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-teleconference-300731402.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2018
