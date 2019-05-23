Live Nation Entertainment : Sets Sustainability Goals For Concerts And Live Events As Part Of Ongoing Green Nation Program

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that its global sustainability coalition, Green Nation, is committing to new environmental goals for all Live Nation owned and operated venues, clubs, theaters and festivals, with the primary targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and ending the sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and festivals by 2021.

A new charteroutlining these goals went live today. Our agreed position across the world is to reduce the negative environmental impacts often associated with live events including waste generation and single-use plastics, energy and water use, transport and food sourcing.

Live Nation will:

- Deliver a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

- End sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and events by 2021

- Work to reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels where possible and pursue a low-carbon economy by sourcing renewable energy

- Aim for our offices, venues and events to be zero waste to landfill and achieve a 50% (or higher) material recovery rate by 2030

- Work with partners and sponsors toward shared sustainability goals

- Transparently track, measure, and share adherence to our charter

Live Nation events and venues are piloting various programs to find the most effective ways to meet these progressive charter goals and will implement best practices on a global scale. For example, in support of eliminating the sale of single-use plastic at festivals and venues, Live Nation will be trialing plant-based water bottles (PLA) across Europe in 2019.

Green Nation's executive board of Melvin Benn, Managing Director, Festival Republic; Tom See, President, Live Nation Venues - US Concerts; and Charlie Walker, co-founder, C3 Presents will champion these initiatives along with support from regional sustainability managers and their teams at the local venue and event level.

'Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet,' said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. 'The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.'

This new charter builds on Live Nation's existing environmental efforts, which include their 'Sustainability Rocks' program which inspires fans to recycle; the introduction of climate-friendly plant-based menu items like the Impossible Burger; the elimination of plastic straws across all US venues; the institution of stringent environmental guidelines for concessions and vendor partners; the addition of on-site venue compost programs; the installation of free water refill stations to reduce single-use bottle waste, and more.

*All plastic items on sale must be either reusable, renewable, certified compostable or if unavoidable made from at least 30% recycled content.

You can read the full charter here.

