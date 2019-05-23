Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment : Sets Sustainability Goals For Concerts And Live Events As Part Of Ongoing Green Nation Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that its global sustainability coalition, Green Nation, is committing to new environmental goals for all Live Nation owned and operated venues, clubs, theaters and festivals, with the primary targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and ending the sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and festivals by 2021.

A new charteroutlining these goals went live today. Our agreed position across the world is to reduce the negative environmental impacts often associated with live events including waste generation and single-use plastics, energy and water use, transport and food sourcing.

Live Nation will:
- Deliver a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
- End sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and events by 2021
- Work to reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels where possible and pursue a low-carbon economy by sourcing renewable energy
- Aim for our offices, venues and events to be zero waste to landfill and achieve a 50% (or higher) material recovery rate by 2030
- Work with partners and sponsors toward shared sustainability goals
- Transparently track, measure, and share adherence to our charter

Live Nation events and venues are piloting various programs to find the most effective ways to meet these progressive charter goals and will implement best practices on a global scale. For example, in support of eliminating the sale of single-use plastic at festivals and venues, Live Nation will be trialing plant-based water bottles (PLA) across Europe in 2019.

Green Nation's executive board of Melvin Benn, Managing Director, Festival Republic; Tom See, President, Live Nation Venues - US Concerts; and Charlie Walker, co-founder, C3 Presents will champion these initiatives along with support from regional sustainability managers and their teams at the local venue and event level.

'Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet,' said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. 'The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.'

This new charter builds on Live Nation's existing environmental efforts, which include their 'Sustainability Rocks' program which inspires fans to recycle; the introduction of climate-friendly plant-based menu items like the Impossible Burger; the elimination of plastic straws across all US venues; the institution of stringent environmental guidelines for concessions and vendor partners; the addition of on-site venue compost programs; the installation of free water refill stations to reduce single-use bottle waste, and more.

*All plastic items on sale must be either reusable, renewable, certified compostable or if unavoidable made from at least 30% recycled content.

You can read the full charter here.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Media Contact:
Carrie Davis
310-975-6941
CarrieDavis@livenation.com

Read more about Corporate

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 23:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
07:48pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Sustainability Goals For Concerts And Live Even..
PU
04:01pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation
AQ
05/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Australia Will Continue Delivering Exclusive Experie..
PU
05/20LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Forum Melbourne is the First Venue to go Digital Wit..
PU
05/20LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Dates Added To Madonna – Madame X Tour Due..
PU
05/20LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Dates Added To Madonna - Madame X Tour Due To De..
PU
05/17LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Acquires Legendary “Spaceland Presents”
PU
05/15LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Lil uzi vert, lizzo, gucci mane and more added to st..
PU
05/15LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Adds SafeTix™ Encrypted Tickets t..
PU
05/14LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Music Midtown 2019 Lineup Brings Top Artists To Pied..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 854 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 66,9 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 197,21
P/E ratio 2020 101,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 13 305 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.65%13 305
VIVENDI15.37%35 832
BOLLORÉ15.37%13 187
VIACOM12.10%11 869
ROKU INC187.27%9 928
TOHO CO LTD18.85%7 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About