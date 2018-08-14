Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : The Weeknd Announces First Ever Tour In Asia

08/14/2018 | 02:01am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award®-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd unveiled details behind his first-ever tour in Asia. The Weeknd Live In Asia will kick off on Friday, 30 November in Hong Kong, and visit 6 additional cities across Asia including Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

THE WEEKND ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER TOUR IN ASIA

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will support the genre-spanning artist's highly-acclaimed projects – Beauty Behind the Madness, Starboy, and My Dear Melancholy – all of which have been littered with chart-topping hits.

Starting off his career anonymously, The Weeknd first broke into the music scene with the 2011 mixtape House of Balloons followed by studio album Kiss Land in 2013 and the widely recognized Beauty Behind the Madness that earned him two Grammy Awards in 2015, an RIAA triple-platinum certification for cumulative sales in excess of 3 million, 22 RIAA certifications from tracks alone with "The Hills" [9x-platinum], "Can't Feel My Face" [7x-platinum], "Often" [3x-platinum], "In The Night" [2x-platinum], and "Acquainted" [platinum]. "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" even garnered The Weeknd his first ever Academy Award® nomination in the category of "Best Original Song." The Weeknd's fourth full-length album "Starboy" is set for release November 25, 2016. The title track featuring Daft Punk broke the record for "Most Release Weekend Streams Ever" upon its release. In less than a week, the single amassed over 17 million streams globally and 6.5 million streams in the United States, becoming #1 Most Added at Top 40, Rhythm, Urban, and Hot AC.

THE WEEKND LIVE IN ASIA 2018

*All info below subject to change

Friday, November 30

Hong Kong, China

Sunday, December 2

Bangkok, Thailand

Wednesday, December 5

Singapore

Friday, December 7

Manila, The Philippines

Wednesday, December 12

Taipei, Taiwan

Saturday, December 15

Seoul, Korea

Tuesday, December 18

Tokyo, Japan

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-weeknd-announces-first-ever-tour-in-asia-300696427.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2018
