LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Live Nation Entertainment : Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Solution Upgraded

10/18/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA, (October 18, 2018) - Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing software and services, announced today that it acquired UPGRADED, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. UPGRADED converts traditional tickets into secure interactive digital assets protected by blockchain, providing event creators with more control and visibility over ticket distribution, and protecting fans against fraudulent tickets.

The acquisition advances Ticketmaster's leading portfolio of identity-based venue access solutions aimed at creating a safer and more personalized experience for fans while providing valuable data and insights to event owners around where their tickets are distributed and who event attendees are. UPGRADED's unique approach leverages blockchain technology combined with dynamic, encrypted barcodes to prevent fraud often associated with paper or pdf-based tickets. The solution can be implemented without requiring a venue to replace existing access control hardware.

The UPGRADED team and technology fits into a suite of breakthrough live event products that include Ticketmaster Presence®, Verified Fan®, and Blink Identity, a facial recognition tool. Presence, a next generation venue access control and fan engagement platform has been implemented in more than 175 venues across North America and is now driving league-wide digital ticketing at scale with the NFL. Verified Fan, a product developed to help event creators better identify and sell directly to fans through a unique and simple pre-registration process, has supported more than 100 top music tours to date.

'Ticketmaster is the unquestioned leader in live event ticketing and is the perfect platform for us to bring the unique promise of blockchain to millions of fans,' said Sandy Khaund, Founder and CEO of UPGRADED. 'UPGRADED leverages Blockchain to maximize trust for ticket holders, give control and flexibility to content owners, and data to teams and performers. We're proud of what we've built and are looking forward to working with the incredible team at Ticketmaster to help us scale.'

'Ticketmaster is constantly exploring emerging technologies, and there aren't many that have the unique possibilities of blockchain,' said Justin Burleigh, Chief Product Officer at Ticketmaster, North America. 'We're excited to have UPGRADED join the team as we continue to focus on providing the world's leading identity-based ticketing platform to fans, artists, and our clients. We think blockchain and UPGRADED will continue our progress to improve ticketing and create a safer and more seamless experience.'

About Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing, operating in 29 countries and processing the sale of over 500 million tickets per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

About UPGRADED
UPGRADED converts traditional event tickets into secure interactive digital assets protected by the blockchain, enabling buyers and sellers to interact with complete trust. This technology makes tickets easy to transfer and impossible to duplicate, providing event owners greater control and fans with greater security.

###

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:12:02 UTC
