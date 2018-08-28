Live Nation Entertainment : Ticketmaster Partners With Samsung Bixby Enabling Fans To Discover And Buy Tickets By Voice

LATEST THIRD-PARTY INTEGRATION CONTINUES TO EXPAND TICKETMASTER'S OPEN PLATFORM

LOS ANGELES, CA, (AUGUST 28, 2018) - Ticketmaster, the global market leader in ticketing, has partnered with Bixby, Samsung's intelligent assistant, enabling fans to discover and buy tickets to their favorite live events. With Ticketmaster's massive inventory of live events and Bixby's smart learning, fans will have a personalized experience from event discovery to seat selection using voice technology.

This integration is the latest in a long line of Ticketmaster partnerships with a wide range of third-party apps like streaming services, e-commerce sites and global social platforms, including Facebook, Spotify, Groupon, BandsinTown, YouTube, and more.

Powered by Ticketmaster's API, fans can now use their voice and their Samsung Galaxy Note9 to search for events by artists or teams, and location or event dates. Fans simply have to say, 'Hi Bixby, find concert tickets in Los Angeles' or 'Hi Bixby, what sporting events are happening in New York this weekend?' and Bixby will return results to their device. From there, fans can easily confirm their order details and finalize their purchase.

'Ticketmaster is constantly looking for new ways to make it easy for fans to discover events and buy tickets, and voice is an exciting technology,' said Jared Smith, President of Ticketmaster. 'By opening our platform over the past several years, Ticketmaster has greatly expanded our inventory's reach and we've built a best-in-class list of third-party partners. Bixby offers yet another avenue for fans to tap into the largest selection of live events available. We're excited about this partnership with Samsung because fans will see a personalized experience based on the artists, teams and events that they love the most.'

Discovering and buying tickets with Ticketmaster on Bixby is available in North America, and is currently live on the Samsung Galaxy Note9.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

