Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Live Nation Entertainment : Ticketmaster Partners With Samsung Bixby Enabling Fans To Discover And Buy Tickets By Voice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

LATEST THIRD-PARTY INTEGRATION CONTINUES TO EXPAND TICKETMASTER'S OPEN PLATFORM

LOS ANGELES, CA, (AUGUST 28, 2018) - Ticketmaster, the global market leader in ticketing, has partnered with Bixby, Samsung's intelligent assistant, enabling fans to discover and buy tickets to their favorite live events. With Ticketmaster's massive inventory of live events and Bixby's smart learning, fans will have a personalized experience from event discovery to seat selection using voice technology.

This integration is the latest in a long line of Ticketmaster partnerships with a wide range of third-party apps like streaming services, e-commerce sites and global social platforms, including Facebook, Spotify, Groupon, BandsinTown, YouTube, and more.

Powered by Ticketmaster's API, fans can now use their voice and their Samsung Galaxy Note9 to search for events by artists or teams, and location or event dates. Fans simply have to say, 'Hi Bixby, find concert tickets in Los Angeles' or 'Hi Bixby, what sporting events are happening in New York this weekend?' and Bixby will return results to their device. From there, fans can easily confirm their order details and finalize their purchase.

'Ticketmaster is constantly looking for new ways to make it easy for fans to discover events and buy tickets, and voice is an exciting technology,' said Jared Smith, President of Ticketmaster. 'By opening our platform over the past several years, Ticketmaster has greatly expanded our inventory's reach and we've built a best-in-class list of third-party partners. Bixby offers yet another avenue for fans to tap into the largest selection of live events available. We're excited about this partnership with Samsung because fans will see a personalized experience based on the artists, teams and events that they love the most.'

Discovering and buying tickets with Ticketmaster on Bixby is available in North America, and is currently live on the Samsung Galaxy Note9.

About Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

Media Contact
Ashley Dos Santos, Director of Communications,
Ticketmaster ashley.dossantos@ticketmaster.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 14:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
04:07pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Partners With Samsung Bixby Enabling Fa..
PU
08/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Trans-siberian Orchestra’s Winter Tour 2018 Po..
PU
08/24LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Australia Bringing Optus Customers New Live Music Pe..
PU
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster to Power Entirely Digital Tickets For F..
PU
08/22LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : BRING ME THE HORIZON ANNOUNCE ‘FIRST LOVE&rsqu..
PU
08/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Usta and Ticketmaster Extend Long Term Partnership W..
PU
08/21CITI : Sound Vault Presents Katy Perry Live at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Ange..
BU
08/20TRAVIS SCOTT ANNOUNCES "ASTROWORLD : Wish you were here" tour
PU
08/17LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 1..
AQ
08/15ROCK STAR STATUS : Elevated T-Mobile Unleashes More Music for Customers via Live..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Sirius XM CEO Renewed For Another Year 
08/24Eventbrite Aims For $200 Million U.S. IPO 
08/23Eventbrite files for IPO 
08/17Pandora And Live Nation Ink Deal With T-Mobile - What Investors Should Know 
08/02Pandora Beats On Revenue, Growth Strategy Still A Work In Progress 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 465 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 2,37 M
Debt 2018 948 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3 720,30
P/E ratio 2019 168,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 10 286 M
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory B. Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Carleton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.23%10 286
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.81%83 210
VIVENDI0.09%34 161
VIACOM0.55%12 729
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.15.21%7 255
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 034
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.