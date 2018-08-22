Live Nation Entertainment : Ticketmaster to Power Entirely Digital Tickets For Four Tet Gigs at O2 Academy Brixton

LONDON, (22 August 2018) - Ticketmaster, a Live Nation Entertainment company, has teamed up with British electronica producer, musician and DJ Four Tet for four shows at O2 Academy Brixton this October. All shows will be 100% ticketed via mobile. Four Tet's aim is to get all tickets into the hands of genuine fans at the price intended, restrict resale, and spread the love with tickets just £5 to make the shows available to all.

Four Tet will return to the iconic South London venue for his acclaimed all-night DJ sets alongside a line-up that always boasts some very special guests curated by Four Tet himself, as well as two full live performances. The digital-only tickets are tied to the fan's mobile, downloading directly into the smart phone's wallet, and can easily be transferred to a friend using a Ticketmaster account.

Four Tet's Brixton shows have historically seen huge demand, with the revered producer known for hosting ground-breaking late-night music events. To help the artist in his mission, Ticketmaster's Verified Fan will be employed to weed out bots and identify real fans. Fans will have the chance to purchase tickets to the show by registering through Verified Fan by Tuesday 28th August. Tickets across every date will be available to Verified Fans at 10am on Friday 31st August.

Andrew Parsons, MD Ticketmaster UK, said: 'We're putting mobile first, and leading the charge to a fully digital future - one we know artists and fans are ready for. These gigs present the perfect opportunity to use the tools we have to restrict resale from the get-go and give full control back to the artist over their own show. Combining our Verified Fan technology with 100% digital ticketing will guarantee that O2 Academy Brixton is packed with real fans, paying exactly what Four Tet wants them to pay.'

Tom Baker, Eat Your Own Ears, said: 'It's really great to be returning to O2 Academy Brixton to host Four Tet's biggest shows to date. Two live shows in addition to the now legendary all-night DJ sets that always see him choose some amazing guests to join him, all for the price of £5. It's fantastic to be working with Ticketmaster to ensure the die-hard fans are the ones at the shows, and that these £5 tickets aren't bought and resold for profit by touts.'

