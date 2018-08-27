Live Nation Entertainment : Trans-siberian Orchestra’s Winter Tour 2018 Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan® Celebrates 20 Years of Live Performances

VERIFIED FAN REGISTRATION CONTINUES - BRINGING FANS THE BEST TICKETS FOR THE BEST PRICES

LOS ANGELES, CA, (August 27, 2018) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced Ticketmaster Verified Fan® will be used to provide fans with the best tickets for the best prices during its upcoming winter tour, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'. Verified Fan Registration began on August 20, seeing an incredible amount of interest from TSO fans. The Verified Fan Registration will be followed by a Fan Club Pre-Sale on September 5, with the general public onsale on September 14.

This year's 20th-anniversary tour, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve' tour will launch on November 14.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra began its '12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration' on August 20th and will go through August 31st. Fans can register at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/. Fans who are not members of TSO's fan club, and who have registered during the '12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration' can also participate in a presale on September 11th and 12th.

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America. For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

'Trans-Siberian Orchestra is committed to getting tickets directly to our fans, not into the hands of scalpers using illegal bots for the sole purpose of reselling them,' said Adam Lind of Night Castle Management. 'We're excited to be using the Verified Fan technology for the second year in a row - this year using it in a unique way to give fans access to the best tickets for the best price. Once again, we thank the TSO fans for their ongoing support. They have made the TSO Verified Fan Registration one of the most successful in 2018. We can't wait to bring the show to them - this year's winter tour promises to be one of TSO's best yet.'

Based on TSO's multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,' this year's tour will include new awe-inspiring effects, as well as amazing staging with an all new design from the dedicated team handpicked by the group's late creator, Paul O'Neill.

'For 20 years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has crafted some of the most memorable and unique live experiences, and we're proud to partner with this iconic band for the 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' tour,' said David Marcus, Executive Vice President and Head of Music of Ticketmaster, North America. 'We're always finding new ways to empower artists, and it's exciting to have TSO use Ticketmaster Verified Fan again this year to give their fans the best opportunity at great seats.'

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

Media Contact

Ashley Dos Santos, Senior Director of Communications, Ticketmaster ashley.dossantos@ticketmaster.com

###